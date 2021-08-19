Many years have passed since Benjamin Franklin said, “Our new Constitution is now established, and everything seems to promise it will be durable; but, in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”
How we prepare for death is between us and our creator. How we prepare for and secure fair or unfair taxation is determined at the ballot box.
Ten years of Republican leadership in North Carolina has resulted in us leading the nation in tax reform that has left billions of dollars in the pockets of our hard working citizens for them to save or spend.
As a review, let’s consider some of the budgetary facts facing the North Carolina General Assembly when it convened ten years ago. Remember, Republicans gained majority control in the House and Senate for the first time in a hundred and forty years.
Also, let’s compare some of the facts then to the facts now.
The maximum personal income tax rate was 7.5%; over the last ten years Republicans have lowered it to flat rate of 5.25% and under the current House budget it will drop to 4.99%. The corporate tax rate was 6.9%; Republicans have lowered it to 2.5% and under the current budget it will be lowered to 1.99% after 2024. The ($0 tax bracket) standard deduction for married filing jointly was $6,500; the current budget will raise it to $25,500 (there is no state income tax on the first $25,500) resulting in about $1,200 savings for those couples.
In addition to higher taxes in 2011 our state faced a two billion dollar structural deficit, a three billion dollar unemployment debt, teacher furloughs, reversion of appropriated funds, and only a few million dollars in the rainy day fund. By lowering taxes our state has had record budget surpluses and by the end of this biennium our rainy day fund will be $2.8 billion
There are other tax reforms but those listed above have lowered taxes over three billion dollars each year for the last ten years and will cut two billion more dollars over the next two years.
Additionally, there is nothing miserly about the proposed House budget recently passed with bipartisan support securing nine Democrat votes. Consider some of the highlights of the proposed House budget which allocates $25.7 billion in 2021-22 and $26.6 billion in 2022-23, including:
- $5.8 billion in capital projects and infrastructure
- Over $1 billion in broadband expansion
- 5.5% average teacher raises
- 7% average salary increase for correctional officers
- 7% raise for community college faculty
- 2.5% state employee raises
- $465 million disaster relief
- $500 million for small business grants for COVID recovery
- $2.8 billion for savings reserve
- Restores master’s pay supplement for teachers and provides teachers with eight weeks of paid parental leave. Teachers not required to pay for substitutes when using leave .
- Makes unemployment benefits nontaxable
- 2% supplement bonus for retirees
- Increases salary for non-certified school staff to $13/hour in first year and $15/hour in second year
North Carolinians now keep more of their hard earned money to use as they see fit. But, many Democrats say, “That’s not enough. Spend more and save less. If the rainy day comes, we can raise taxes!”
On a note of very special local interest, the House’s proposed budget allocates an additional $21.3 million for the renovation/construction of the Duplin County jail complex in addition to the Senate’s proposed $7 million for a public safety building.
The North Carolina House and Senate are proposing to spend state revenues wisely. But, will our children survive the massive and foolish spending by the ultra-liberal Socialist in Congress?
We, the people should be careful to elect those who will enact budgets that will allow our children to be enriched not impoverished.