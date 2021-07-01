WALLACE — The N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority recently approved a $150,000 grant that will support the reuse of a 63,100-square-foot building in Wallace under the state’s Building Reuse Program.
The building is where eGourmet Solutions, a logistics company specializing in order fulfillment and transportation services, plans to locate.
“This grant and the news that eGourmet is purchasing the old Nichols’ Foodservice building is absolutely wonderful for the Town of Wallace and Duplin County,” said Wallace Mayor Charlie Farrior.
“To my knowledge, they will be the only company in our area that specializes in order fulfillment and transportation services for temperature-sensitive products such as frozen foods, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.”
According to Farrior, the company will add 40 good-paying jobs to the local economy and invest over $573,000 in upfitting the building.
“Wallace is honored and proud to be the home of eGourmet’s East Coast facility,” said Farrior.
Funding for this grant comes from specialized grant and loan programs managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division.
“Rural Infrastructure grants are helping our communities make improvements to water, sewer, and buildings, so they can continue to grow and create good jobs,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.
N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker said she is optimistic about the future of the state’s rural communities and is committed to supporting critical broad-based economic recovery.
According to a media release published earlier this year, the logistics company will not only bring several jobs opportunities to Wallace in the next four years, but the positions at the facility will pay $42,000 a year.
“This company is a perfect fit for us,” said Davis Brinson, Duplin County Manager. “eGourmet Solutions is a 21st century enterprise known for quality and innovation, and its decision to base its eastern US operations here is a vote of confidence in our infrastructure, business climate and workforce resources.”
According to the release the expansion is a result of collaboration among state, local and regional partners including the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina Department of Commerce and North Carolina’s Southeast among others.
“Leadership matters in any economic cycle, and it is what has always set NC’s Southeast apart,” said Jeff Etheridge, chairman of NC’s Southeast in the press release.