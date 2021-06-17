The Charity School Alumni Association scholarship recipients for 2021 are Alexus Chasten and Maya Pointer. The Charity School Alumni Association takes pride in supporting the youth and their aspirations with the annual scholarship awards.
Chasten is the daughter of Eric and Kasharka Chasten of Wallace. Her paternal grandparents were the late Cornell and Evelyn Chasten; her maternal grandparents are Fitzugh Merritt and Grace Carr. Chasten is a Wallace-Rose Hill High School graduate and will attend East Carolina University this fall to major in nursing.
Pointer is the daughter of Dr. Pamela Kelly of Raleigh, North Carolina. Her paternal grandparents are Luis and Florence Pointer; her maternal grandparents are Tilma and Marion Kelly. Pointer is a Leesville Road High School graduate and will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall to major in psychology.