The office of Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) recently announced they are accepting student entries for the 2022 Artistic Discovery Contest.
The competition is open to all high school students, grades 9 -12, who live in or attend school in the Third District. The winner will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol alongside winners from other participating congressional districts for a full calendar year.
The Artistic Discovery Contest is open to all high school students in the district. The over-all winner of the district’s competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. The exhibit in Washington will also include artwork from other contest winners nation-wide.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Accepted mediums are paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photographs. Each entry must be original in concept, design.
Each spring, a nation-wide high school arts competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in the congressional district.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents.
For art submission deadline, official entry forms and contest rules, visit gregmurphyforms.house.gov or contact William Moore at 252-931-1003.