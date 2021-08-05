MOUNT OLIVE — Rones Chapel Area Community Center (RCACC) is hosting a free Game Day Saturday, Aug. 14. The first session is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second session for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The center will provide tables and game leaders for a variety of board games, card games, and chess. Prizes for winners along with door and random drawing prizes will be provided.
“This is an opportunity for a fun day out playing board and table games of all sorts. We have a variety of games or people can bring their own favorite game and friends to play,” said Connie Wells, RCACC executive director.
Game Day is free, however “Cheating for Charity” opportunities will be available for some games where players can purchase advantages in the game with all proceeds going to support RCACC’s free service programs including Tutor to the Top providing free tutoring to children in Duplin and Wayne counties.
“We’ll have Dungeons and Dragons, Monopoly, Backgammon, Pathfinder, Candy Land, Trivial Pursuit decks, and a lot more,” said John Lapoint, event organizer. “The center is a great open space to play with lots of light and good air-conditioning!”
Players from Fifth grade to adult are welcome. Tier Zer0 Gaming of Goldsboro and others will provide prizes. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks, and beverages available for purchase. The event does not provide child care.
For more information about the event and COVID safety protocol requirements, go to RCACC’s website https://rcacc0.wixsite.com, or their Facebook page at RCACC.NC or call 919-658-9476.
RCACC is located at 126 West NC Highway 403, Mount Olive, NC near the intersection of Rones Chapel Road, NC Highway 403, and Summerlin’s Crossroads Road about 2.5 miles east from the railroad tracks on Center Street, Mount Olive. Take James Street east from Center Street. James becomes Rones Chapel Road. Follow it to the flashing stop light at NC 403 and turn right. RCACC is the next white building on the right.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Rones Chapel Area Community Center. Rones Chapel Area Community Center is a 501c(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving lives through education, wellness initiatives, and community enrichment opportunities. Donations are tax deductible.