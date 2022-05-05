WALLACE — Murphy Family Ventures (MFV) recently held its annual high school career fair at the Mad Boar Restaurant & Pub, in Wallace.
The event was designed to bring together students who are exploring future careers with employers who are seeking new talent.
During the full day of activities, the 86 students in attendance had a chance for one-on-one conversations with different industries professionals and learned in detail about specific career paths of interest.
Nine different schools were represented, among them were Wallace Rose Hill High School, Heide Trask Senior High School, Southern Wayne High School, James Kenan High School, Pender High School, Union High School, and Topsail High School.
Employees from human resources, landscape, accommodations, hospitality, maintenance, heavy equipment, land nutrient management, golf maintenance, poultry production, and sow production were all featured.
There was also a special presentation from MFV President and CEO Dell Murphy. At the end of the event, students were served lunch from Mad Boar.
MFV is a large employer in Duplin County, and the surrounding areas, offering employment through its nine businesses located in both North Carolina and Missouri.
There are diverse job opportunities for people of all skill levels, making it a great place to work during a student’s high school years, as well as after graduation. MFV also offers scholarship programs through a partnership with University of Mount Olive.
“I think the event went really well, because having 86 students was terrific for our area. The students were very engaged in the presentations, and I could tell they were learning new things. It was great,” said MFV Human Resources Recruiter John Wesley Hairr.
MFV plans to continue holding career fairs annually because the company believes it is important for students to be able to ask questions of professionals and gain a better idea of different industries before they choose their careers. For more information about the career fair, reach out to MFV at 888-380-1735.
