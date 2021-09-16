9/11 Memorial Service

The Warsaw Police Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service at the Warsaw Community Center. Pictured above are members of the Color Guard: Officer Ivan Sanchez, Deputy Darrin Sherrick, Staff Sgt Daniel Orr, Trooper JL Brown, Officer Colton Strouth.

 Photo by Bryan Davis

Throughout Duplin County, members of the community gathered in remembrance of the 2,996 innocent lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attack. After two decades, we still remember the fateful day that tested our nation’s resilience, solidarity and bravery in the wake of tragedy, destruction and loss. Turn to A8 for more photos.

