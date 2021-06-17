williams damien.jpg

Williams

The North Carolina Offender and Public Protection Registry has updated the registered address for the following sex offenders in Duplin County from May 1 through June 13.

BEULAVILLE

  • Offender’s Full Name: DANNEY RAY JR HAIR

New Address: SAND RIDGE ROAD

New City: BEULAVILLE

Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR

Victim’s Age: None reported

Offender’s Age: 21

TEACHEY

  • Offender’s Full Name: DAMIEN L. WILLIAMS

Old Address: CORNWALLIS ROAD

Old City: TEACHEY

Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR

Victim’s Age: None reported

Offender’s Age: 37

  • Offender’s Full Name: ALBERT COTRELL THOMAS

Old Address: CARRIE WELLS LANE

Old City: TEACHEY

Description: RAPE 2ND DEGREE | ATTEMPTED

Victim’s Age: 18 AND OLDER

Offender’s Age: 21

WARSAW

  • Offender’s Full Name: JAKE PALMER

Old Address: W BAY ST

Old City: WARSAW

Registration Type: Recidivist

Minimum Registration Period: LIFETIME

Description: KIDNAPPING AGAINST A MINOR (1ST, 2ND)

Victim’s Age: 5

Offender’s Age: 25

  • Offender’s Full Name: NATHANIEL MURPHY

New Address: STUDIO DR

New City: WARSAW

Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR

Victim’s Age: None Reported

Offender’s Age: 37

  • Offender’s Full Name: NATHAN H. MCDUFFIE

New Address: STUDIO DR

New City: WARSAW

Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR

Victim’s Age: 15

Offender’s Age: 26

  • Offender’s Full Name: MICHAEL TURNER

New Address: NORTH PINE STREET

New City: WARSAW

Conviction Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR

Victim’s Age: 11

Offender’s Age: 34

  • Offender’s Full Name: JOSHUA T. MURRAY

Old Address: LILY LANE

Old City: WILLARD

Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR

Victim’s Age: None Reported

Offender’s Age: 18

  • Offender’s Full Name: MONICA LYNN POWELL

New Address: BOYETTE RD

New City: WARSAW

Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR

Victim’s Age: 14

Offender’s Age: 21

The information for the above registered sex offenders comes from data included in the North Carolina Offender Registry.

Under North Carolina law, convicted offenders are required to register their home address with their local Sheriff’s Office.

The information contained in the registry and individual record has been provided by the offender and entities other than the State Bureau of Investigation.

However, if you have reasonable proof that any of the information contained in these records is inaccurate, please contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit at 910-296-2150.

Victim Services Information

Victims and their families may be eligible to be compensated for financial losses that are not covered by insurance, worker’s compensation funds, Medicare, or restitution payments. For information, contact Victims Compensation Services toll-free at 800-826-6200 or visit www.ncdps.gov.

You may also want to contact the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network toll-free at 800-348-5068 or visit www.nc-van.org.

This organization provides valuable information and assistance for victims and family members of crime victims.