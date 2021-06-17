The North Carolina Offender and Public Protection Registry has updated the registered address for the following sex offenders in Duplin County from May 1 through June 13.
BEULAVILLE
- Offender’s Full Name: DANNEY RAY JR HAIR
New Address: SAND RIDGE ROAD
New City: BEULAVILLE
Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR
Victim’s Age: None reported
Offender’s Age: 21
TEACHEY
- Offender’s Full Name: DAMIEN L. WILLIAMS
Old Address: CORNWALLIS ROAD
Old City: TEACHEY
Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR
Victim’s Age: None reported
Offender’s Age: 37
- Offender’s Full Name: ALBERT COTRELL THOMAS
Old Address: CARRIE WELLS LANE
Old City: TEACHEY
Description: RAPE 2ND DEGREE | ATTEMPTED
Victim’s Age: 18 AND OLDER
Offender’s Age: 21
WARSAW
- Offender’s Full Name: JAKE PALMER
Old Address: W BAY ST
Old City: WARSAW
Registration Type: Recidivist
Minimum Registration Period: LIFETIME
Description: KIDNAPPING AGAINST A MINOR (1ST, 2ND)
Victim’s Age: 5
Offender’s Age: 25
- Offender’s Full Name: NATHANIEL MURPHY
New Address: STUDIO DR
New City: WARSAW
Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR
Victim’s Age: None Reported
Offender’s Age: 37
- Offender’s Full Name: NATHAN H. MCDUFFIE
New Address: STUDIO DR
New City: WARSAW
Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR
Victim’s Age: 15
Offender’s Age: 26
- Offender’s Full Name: MICHAEL TURNER
New Address: NORTH PINE STREET
New City: WARSAW
Conviction Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR
Victim’s Age: 11
Offender’s Age: 34
- Offender’s Full Name: JOSHUA T. MURRAY
Old Address: LILY LANE
Old City: WILLARD
Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR
Victim’s Age: None Reported
Offender’s Age: 18
- Offender’s Full Name: MONICA LYNN POWELL
New Address: BOYETTE RD
New City: WARSAW
Description: INDECENT LIBERTY MINOR
Victim’s Age: 14
Offender’s Age: 21
The information for the above registered sex offenders comes from data included in the North Carolina Offender Registry.
Under North Carolina law, convicted offenders are required to register their home address with their local Sheriff’s Office.
The information contained in the registry and individual record has been provided by the offender and entities other than the State Bureau of Investigation.
However, if you have reasonable proof that any of the information contained in these records is inaccurate, please contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit at 910-296-2150.
Victim Services Information
Victims and their families may be eligible to be compensated for financial losses that are not covered by insurance, worker’s compensation funds, Medicare, or restitution payments. For information, contact Victims Compensation Services toll-free at 800-826-6200 or visit www.ncdps.gov.
You may also want to contact the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network toll-free at 800-348-5068 or visit www.nc-van.org.
This organization provides valuable information and assistance for victims and family members of crime victims.