Cowan Museum's Graphophone

The Cowan Museum’s Graphophone took center stage during a new dance, choreographed by Kozlov, as part of the “A Tribute to Peace: Classical Suites and Men of Kyiv” program.

 Jacki Booth

When you look at an object, do you ever wonder what it has experienced since it was made? Well, our Columbia Graphophone (ca. 1909), donated by Gary and Virginia Teachey, recently took an interesting journey…

On a late Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2022, The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, on behalf of the Kyiv City Ballet, called us to ask if they would be able to borrow a phonograph for their United States debut that night. Many of the Ballet’s props had been lost/mislocated during overseas shipment — they were desperately looking for an individual or organization that could help. It was just a few hours before the Ballet’s opening when the Cowan Museum received the request and our staff agreed to loan its Graphophone (an improvement on the phonograph).