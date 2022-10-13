When you look at an object, do you ever wonder what it has experienced since it was made? Well, our Columbia Graphophone (ca. 1909), donated by Gary and Virginia Teachey, recently took an interesting journey…
On a late Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, 2022, The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, on behalf of the Kyiv City Ballet, called us to ask if they would be able to borrow a phonograph for their United States debut that night. Many of the Ballet’s props had been lost/mislocated during overseas shipment — they were desperately looking for an individual or organization that could help. It was just a few hours before the Ballet’s opening when the Cowan Museum received the request and our staff agreed to loan its Graphophone (an improvement on the phonograph).
Being museum professionals, our staff made the difficult decision to go ahead with the loan, as artifacts held in public trust under a museum’s care need to be kept safe, stable, and mostly untouched in order to preserve them for the community and future generations. However, as you will read below, this was a special circumstance that had significance on a human level, so an exception was made.
So, the artifact was safely packed, loan forms were drawn, and the Columbia Graphophone was delivered to the Wilson Center by museum staff, just in time for rehearsal and to be put in the show, which was called “A Tribute to Peace: Classical Suites and Men of Kyiv.” Staff met the Artistic Director and Choreographer, Ivan Kozlov, who seemed very happy when he first glimpsed the artifact and exclaimed, “Wow! It’s real.”
The Cowan Museum’s Graphophone took center stage in one of the pieces during the “Classical Suites” part of the program. It was a new dance, choreographed by Kozlov, and included music by Ludwig Minkus.
Members of the Kyiv City Ballet suddenly became refugees in France, after arriving for their French tour, on February 23, 2022. The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked and invaded their country, Ukraine. The Ballet had planned to return home in March 2022, but they realized they could not do so safely. Subsequently, Paris officials offered the company residency at a prestigious theater and opera house in the city “for however long it takes.” Kozlov stated that members of the Ballet keep in touch with their friends and family back in Ukraine daily – they have received bad news, but they’ve also heard some good news.
In the summer of 2022, the Kyiv City Ballet announced that it would begin touring outside of France to bring their art and culture to 12 US cities. As mentioned earlier, The Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington hosted the Ballet’s first US performance, which museum staff was invited to attend. (We did go to the show, where we had the opportunity to see the Graphophone on stage!) After the first part of the performance, Kozlov received a Key to the City by Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and a flag from NC First Lady Kristin Cooper. A few other people gave words of welcome, including Sara Nash, National Endowment for the Arts Dance Director; Secretary Reid Wilson of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources; New Hanover County Commissioner Chair Johnathan Barfield, Jr., and Shane Fernando, Vice President for the Advancement of Arts at CFCC and the Executive and Artistic Director of the Wilson Center.
The Cowan Museum was happy to be of help to the Ballet and to be a part of welcoming them to the United States.
Editor’s Note: This article was written by Robin Grotke, Cowan Museum of History and Science director.