Located on the outskirts of Mount Olive, Kornegay Hereford Farm provides fresh local meat and other products for consumers. The family owned farm has been passed down through generations and is currently owned and operated by Karen Scalf and assisted by her supportive husband and three outstanding children.
Kornegay Hereford Farm is a 100% grass- fed beef farm that focuses on and educates others about the importance as well as benefits of regenerative agriculture. Karen Scalf says “Growing the healthiest grass-fed Hereford beef on the family farm has been our passion since 1949.”
Karen and her family work hard to provide nutrient dense, flavorful and healthy food for her family, community and all of North Carolina. While doing so, she also works to give back to the land by focusing on soil health. As she told me in our interview “when the land is healthy the cattle are happier and healthier and the food is better tasting and more nutrient-dense.”
Just recently Karen and her family opened up the KHFarm Store. The renovated tobacco barn, made possible by a grant from the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission and the University of Mount Olive’s AgPrime program, is now a place where people from surrounding areas travel to purchase or pick up their online order of grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork and chicken as well as local produce, baked goods, and art. Everyone who steps foot in the farm store is greeted with a welcoming smile and leaves with beneficial knowledge and tips that they will use in their everyday lives.
Karen’s love and passion for agriculture as well as for Kornegay Hereford Farms is like none other. She works hard to educate anyone and everyone about the importance of getting outside in nature, getting your hands dirty and giving back to the environment. She does this through offering agricultural farm tours, school field trips and hosting a wide variety of events throughout the year. In addition to these educational trips, Scalf also welcomes interns and others interested in learning more about regenerative agriculture to their farm to learn more.
To find out more about Kornegay Hereford Farms, visit www.khfarms.site.