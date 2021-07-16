KENANSVILLE – A section of NC 50 will be closed in both directions to perform maintenance, beginning at 8 a.m. from July 19 through the end of July.
NC 50 will be closed in both directions between NC 24 Bypass and NC 41 in Chinquapin. Work is expected to last approximately two weeks.
During the closure, crews will replace nine failing pipelines in multiple locations prior to resurfacing the highway.
Drivers needing to access either side of NC 50 will be detoured onto NC 24 Bypass, NC 24 and NC 41.
Motorists should allow for extra time to navigate the detour and slow down for maintenance crews in the area.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.