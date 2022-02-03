MOUNT OLIVE — Raised on a farm in north Duplin County, Chad Herring, executive director of North Carolina Farm Families, grew up knowing the hard work and countless hours farm families devote to raising and caring for their animals, and the upkeep it takes to maintain a farm.
“I remember my father ... taking me to the farm with him when I was just a little boy. I quickly began to see how pork is grown and how we care for our animals,” said Herring during his presentation at the Duplin County Agribusiness Council annual dinner meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“As a grew older, I began to help on the crop production side of our family farm. I was driving a tractor before I had a driver’s license, so I was plowing corn and covering up a lot of corn, but I learned a lot about the stock that goes on with the farm,” Herring added as he reminisced about his childhood.
The third-generation farmer from Mount Olive manages the day-to-day operations of Herring Pork Producers, a family-owned nursery pig farm.
Herring is well known in the farming community for his labor advocating for hog farmers and serves on the National Pork Producers Council Environmental Policy Committee and the North Carolina Pork Council’s Conference Committee. Herring is also known for his role as an ambassador who actively seeks to educate the general public about pig farming.
“I want to highlight two things that I learned growing up on a farm, number one is where my food comes from and number two is the hard work and dedication that my family put in raising that food,” said Herring. And that’s why I’m standing here before you today advocating on behalf of our local North Carolina Farm Families.”
His efforts to bridge the rural-urban gap educating not only students but also lawmakers and members of the media, go beyond speaking events and presentations. Through his role with the non-profit North Carolina Farm Families, Herring and his team have taken an active role in bringing light to local farm families, sharing their passion for agriculture, and commitment to their communities.
“We were founded in 2015, when the Waterkeeper Alliance put some billboards up and said hog farmers are polluting your waters, and we knew that wasn’t true and that we needed an organization to stand up, and speak out in defense of our family farmers,” Herring explained. “In 2018, I was offered the opportunity and it’s been a great opportunity for me to grow personally and professionally.”
Herring added that the organization’s purpose is to stand up and speak out in defense of farm families who are under attack by anti agricultural activists.
“We do this by educating the public, responding to misinformation we see in the media and also by highlighting the lives of our farm families in North Carolina,” said Herring, as he shared about the important role of Marisa See, NCFF director of engagement, who goes out to meet with families, learn about them and their generations and shares this experiences on their blog.
“It really is a great opportunity for us to highlight and thank our hog families,” said Herring. “Outreach and education is something we like to do and it takes so many forms. It may be a simple as a post about how the spray system works or maybe speaking to the Duplin County Agriculture Business Council.”
But Herring’s passion for defending the integrity of hog farmers and bringing clarity about an industry that has received a lot of outsider criticism in the past several years doesn’t stop there. Herring has also opened the doors to his family’s pig farm in hopes of giving people an inside look at what it is like to run a pig farm.
He regularly welcomes groups of students to his farm, giving them a first-hand experience of a hog farm operation and how the animals are raised and cared for.
“The reason that we do, what we do, is undoubtedly for the next generations,” said Herring.