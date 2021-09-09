This photo page is a tribute to honor the lives of 13 service members who were killed by a suicide bomber at Hamid Karzai International Airport in
Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26. The service members were part of a rescue mission to evacuate American citizens and Afghani allies.
You will not be forgotten.
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl.
David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.