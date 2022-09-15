KENANSVILLE — Hog Farmer: The Trials of Joey Carter is a poignant documentary about greed, misinformation, and the perfect storm that divided Duplin’s neighbors, shutting down the hog operations of a contract grower, who in his 36 years in business, did everything by the book.

“This film offers a rare look into an often closed-off world — modern agriculture — through one family facing the weight of lawsuits that target their farm as a public nuisance. With unprecedented access, the story takes viewers from the farm to the courtroom — and a verdict,” said Jason Arthurs, filmmaker, and producer.

