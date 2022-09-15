KENANSVILLE — Hog Farmer: The Trials of Joey Carter is a poignant documentary about greed, misinformation, and the perfect storm that divided Duplin’s neighbors, shutting down the hog operations of a contract grower, who in his 36 years in business, did everything by the book.
“This film offers a rare look into an often closed-off world — modern agriculture — through one family facing the weight of lawsuits that target their farm as a public nuisance. With unprecedented access, the story takes viewers from the farm to the courtroom — and a verdict,” said Jason Arthurs, filmmaker, and producer.
Arthurs first learned about Joey Carter’s story in 2018, during the Smithfield’s nuisance lawsuits when Carter was in the news. The entire production of the film took about three years.
“The gag order didn’t directly affect our production but I will say that it put a little bit of a cloud of uncertainty on whether or not we would ever really be able to make the film and get it out.”
“This film really explores something that a lot of people may have preconceptions about and so I hope people come into this film with an open mind,” said Arthurs, adding that he hopes the take away is a better understanding of the legal system, how large lawsuits work and how the letter of the law can affect someone’s livelihood.
The filmmaker saidthat during the three years he has been working on the documentary, he has gotten to know Carter not only as a farmer, but as a father, grandfather, and a dedicated member of the community who many people count on when they need help.
“The first time I met Joey in person was the day he was saying goodbye to one of his last batches of hogs after the verdicts were handed down that had a direct impact on his farm,” said Arthurs. “It was a sad day for him, and I think he and I connected that day because it was such an emotional day for him. Those scenes we filmed that day would go on to become some of the most powerful scenes in the film.”
As a documentary filmmaker, Arthur often gets the opportunity to meet people from diverse backgrounds “and it’s really important that I come into stories with a very open mind and I think Joey also came to me with a very open mind,” he said.
Another important takeaway Arthurs hopes to achieve with his documentary is for viewers to see “that maybe everything isn’t as it seems or as we’ve been told ... we need to slow down and listen to people and try to understand them,” he said.
Among the challenges in making the documentary was “that so many people have a preconceived notion of what hog farming is and what hog farming looks like.”
“Another main obstacle was finding out that the neighbors around Joey Carter’s farms were often times hesitant to talk to us because the issue around hog farming lawsuits was so sensitive and it was so much money at stake and with lawyers in the neighborhood a lot of tension was just so high that some neighbors didn’t wanna be on camera and it also made us sometimes feel uncomfortable being on the farm with cameras,” said Arthurs.
For Arthurs, the most rewarding part of making the film “was getting to know Joey and his family and having such intimate access to such a personal part of someone’s life and being trusted to tell that story.”
“Learning about hog farming was something that I tried really hard to understand and learned a lot about along the way. I was also very fascinated (by) how these lawsuits came to be and I think unraveling that mystery in the film was a challenge but I was really passionate about trying to make that clear to viewers how lawsuits like this come to be,” Arthurs said.
Carter, a hard-working man known in the community for his dedication to service, looks back in disbelief when he reminisces about the events that transpired during and after the trials.
“I sat there for 10 weeks on two different trials… It was very disheartening you know; I have been here 36 years and was friends with all of them,” said Carter about the nuisance lawsuit’s plaintiffs and his neighbors. “I have helped them with different things, the backhoe, hauling dirt, fires. I gave them money, some of the ones that died in the community I gave money to help bury them. It is a hard pill to swallow after what they have done, but that is on them not on me. … All they wanted was the money and they got the money. … Most of them don’t even look at me, I know they are too ashamed.”
Currently, Carter is in the cow business to supplement the lost income. “I am diversified in a lot of ways,” said Carter. “We have increased cow herd. ... Right now, I am tearing down all the (hog) buildings so I don’t have to pay property taxes on them.”
Carter said he did not know there was a problem until the farm was hit with lawsuits.
“I was just blindsided when all that happened,” said Carter. “I have done everything by what the state required and the federal government. I was inspected by them. Never had a complaint, never had a violation. They gave me money to help dig the lagoons and build the houses... so I mean they help put money into this and then to know that you have done everything right — everything … and then they take it from you. ... They are saying what you have done was right then, but is not today, and that is sad to know. … The state said that’s the way you’ve got to do it, and that’s the way we did it, and now we are being penalized for doing it the way they told us to do it.”
While the Farm Act of 2018, which provides some protection to farmers against nuisance lawsuits passed, it did not provide any protections for nuisance lawsuits that were in the court’s pipeline at the time of the trial.
While Carter was not directly being sued, his farm was the target of the nuisance lawsuits against Smithfield, which owns Murphy-Brown, the defendant.
“Smithfield settled with all of them. We were part of the settlement,” said Carter. “We kinda got the short end of the deal there. … We are still holding our heads up, cause we ain’t done anything wrong,” said Carter. “… It just goes to show you what money would do to people.”
Carter said that the faily has received support from all over the country, from people who heard about his case.
“That is the whole purpose of documentary to get it out there and say, you know, if you ain’t got your stuff right in your state, this could happen to you. Whether it be hogs, turkeys, chickens, or cows. So, that is what the documentary is about, trying to get the word out there that nobody is guaranteed anything no more,” Carter added.
Arthurs said he is working on making the film available for some community screenings and dedicated events.
“Hopefully by the end of the year, the film will be available online on streaming platforms like Amazon,” Arthurs added. People interested in watching the documentary trailer can do so by searching for Hog Farmer: The Trials of Joey Carter documentary trailer 2022 on YouTube.
The first advance screening is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Hubbs Farm, located at 10276 U.S. Highway 421 North, Clinton, N.C. This is a family friendly event featuring BBQ dinner. The second screening is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at UMO’s Southern Bank Auditorium, located at 646 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, N.C. This event will include a panel discussion featuring Joey Carter, Rep. John Bell, and others. The third screening is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium, located at 165 Agriculture Drive, Kenansville, N.C. This event will include a panel discussion featuring Joey Carter, Rep. Jimmy Dixon, and others.