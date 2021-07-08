American Rescue Plan

Low health insurance rates are available for qualified Americans who became unemployed in 2021.

 Contributed Photo/American Rescue Plan

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced on June 29, that lower health insurance rates are available for qualified Americans who lost their jobs and who received or are approved to receive unemployment compensation for any week beginning in 2021.

As part of the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden, the CMS are lowering the cost of health insurance and opening more pathways for Americans to obtain affordable and comprehensive health coverage and save extra money on out-of-pocket expenses, now through Aug. 15.

According to the CMS, an average of three out of five eligible uninsured Americans can access $0 plans after advance payments of tax credits and an average of four out of five current HealthCare.gov consumers will be able to find a plan for $10 or less per month after advance payments of tax credits.

“We are doing everything we can to remove financial barriers to comprehensive health care,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “The American Rescue Plan provides consumers with additional savings and will make coverage even more attainable for those most in need. We welcome people who received unemployment benefits in 2021 to check out their health coverage options on HealthCare.gov.”

Consumers can visit HealthCare.gov and submit a new application or update existing one to maximize the savings on their Marketplace coverage for the rest of the year.

The Duplin Times may be reached at duplinnews@ncweeklies.com