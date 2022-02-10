KENANSVILLE — For more than a decade, the topic of renewable gas energy (RNG) has been met with a lot of pushback from environmentalists and welcomed with excitement by many in the hog industry.
Today, we will take an inside look at RNG technology and learn about Align RNG’s first North Carolina project that will produce RNG from a network of 19 family farms located in Duplin and Sampson counties. The project is expected to produce enough clean energy to power 4,500 homes.
“Align RNG is an industry-leading $500 million joint venture, between Dominion Energy and Smithfield Foods that is capturing methane from our nation’s hog farms and turning it into clean energy for consumers. This partnership was founded in 2018,” said Lucy Rhodes, Align RNG spokeswoman.
When animal manure breaks down it naturally produces methane gas, which is a very powerful greenhouse gas when released into the atmosphere. According to Rhodes, it’s about 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
“Instead of allowing the methane gas to enter the atmosphere, the gas is captured in an anaerobic digester and then put into good use, heating homes and local businesses and things like that in our local distribution pipeline,” said Rhodes as she explains the process takes the way manure is being managed, by turning methane into clean energy.
“Methane captured from multiple farms will be sent toward a central conditioning station or central conditioning facility, where it’s refined to 99% pure methane, which is the same as traditional natural gas,” said Rhodes. “There’s a way to get natural gas without the other traditional methods, and that RNG is put into an existing distribution system to serve homes, businesses, power plants, and other natural gas customers.”
According to Rhodes, the production of RNG significantly reduces greenhouse gases and over the next 10 years, the Align RNG projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the same amount “as planting 40 million trees or removing 500,000 cars from the road.”
“We are cutting 2.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” said Rhodes. “It’s an impressive technology. It’s better than being carbon neutral. Solar, winds are great technologies because they don’t create any carbon to create electricity, but RNG is actually carbon reductive. So, it actively removes carbon from the atmosphere, (not only) it doesn’t produce any, but it actually reduces our carbon footprint.”
Rhodes also spoke about the benefits to RNG as a new source of income for farmers.
“Manure management can be a major cost for family farmers, but RNG allows the farmers to turn this cost of manure management into a new source of income, in addition to helping reduce the footprint of their farms. Farmers can invest in building the RNG infrastructure on their farms and they can share in the long-term revenues,” said Rhodes. “Fewer emissions for the climate and more income for the long-term viability of their farm.”
Rhodes also explained the combined benefit of RNG technology.
“It combines that clean energy benefit with the reliability of natural gas to meet the 24/7 needs of consumers. You know, from heating to electricity, to manufacturing or transportation. Because other zero-carbon energy sources, like solar and wind, are wonderful, but they’re not always available when we need them. You know the sun doesn’t always shine. The wind doesn’t always blow, etc. So that’s what makes for renewable gas so unique,” said Rhodes. “We can still have a renewable energy source to fill those gaps and to help power and heat our homes, businesses, keep power plants running, and even fuel vehicles.”
“It’s an incredible technology and represents a great future for clean energy in North Carolina,” she added. The Duplin-Sampson project it’s expected to be completed this year.
Opponents of this technology argue it will increase fossil fuel infrastructure by entrenching CAFOs with pipelines, also that it might lock farmers into more debt. Visit DuplinTimes.com and share your thoughts.