KENANSVILLE — June marks the arrival of hurricane season which lasts through Nov. 30.
As we face, yet another boisterous hurricane season with 60% above normal activity, we are reminded that we need to be prepared.
A few simple steps such as knowing your risks, making a plan and collecting important documents to implement your plan, can help you be better prepared in the event of an impending natural disaster.
“Emergency kits, and evacuation plans should be reviewed. Non-perishable food and water stocks should be replenished,” said Matthew Barwick, Duplin County Emergency Management Director.
Nearly three years after the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence, some communities are still recovering.
“My staff and I pray every day to be spared another event that even resembles Hurricane Florence and the inland river flooding event that followed. This was a devastating time in not just Duplin County, but the entire state,” said Barwick. “We still feel the effects from this event that ripples through our economy, much like tossing a rock into a pond eventually touching everything.”
NOAA has predicted a likelihood of 13-20 storms this year, with six to 10 potentially strong enough to become hurricanes and three to five of them becoming major hurricanes.
County officials and staff work diligently to make shelters as comfortable and as prepared as possible, said Barwick. “However, potential residents of emergency shelters should know that in a time of need these shelters employ tactics to preserve life and worry less about comfort.”
Residents who evacuate to emergency shelters, should bring with them everything they need to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours, said Barwick.
“This includes any needed medications, personal protection equipment, like masks and gloves, and special dietary foods,” he said. “County officials constantly assess and adjust staff operations amidst the ever-changing environments to assure we are providing the safest and most efficient storm-ready community we are able.”
“We will always do what is necessary to protect our citizens in the face of visible and invisible adversaries.”
Disaster preparation is important for everyone, especially for people with special medical needs.
The impact on vulnerable populations, particularly those requiring life-sustaining medical equipment operated by electricity is something that requires a plan, whether it be to evacuate or to have the resources needed in place to ensure life can be sustained in the event of an extended power outage.
“When directed by officials, please choose to leave the area and shelter with friends or relatives inland, as this is the best answer,” said Barwick. “Our medically vulnerable population should take special heed to this warning due to the extremely limited space available to sustain special medical equipment. Staying should be only the extreme last-case resort.”
“Emergency Management works daily to try and plan for, and mitigate the effects, to attempt to lighten the blow in the wake of natural disasters.” said Barwick.
According to Barwick, the American Red Cross announced that they will return to using congregate sheltering approach. “Breathing a sigh of relief, we can now expect the American Red Cross to return to guaranteed assistance with our sheltering operations 96 hours post-storm landfall,” said Barwick. “This assistance is welcomed, easing our staff burdens so they too may get home safely to their families.”
FEMA has a number of tools available online at Ready.gov and Listo.gov to help you prepare for hurricane season. You may also download the FEMA app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-app-text-messages to sign-up for alerts and access preparedness information.