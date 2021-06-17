The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery call on June 4 at the BP Station at the intersection of Highway 903 and Brinson Road in the Magnolia area of Duplin County.
Once on scene deputies called for detectives to respond for an investigation.
During the investigation a make and model for the suspect vehicle was established as well as distinguishing features of the vehicle.
A description was also obtained for the suspect.
While the investigation was being conducted, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle also had the same identifying features as the suspected vehicle.
Deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Gabriel Maurice Smith, 19 years of age, Belvedere Court in Leland, N.C., matched the description of the suspect.
Articles found on and in the vehicle were used to connect Smith to the robbery. Smith was charged with Robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.