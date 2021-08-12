WALLACE — Backstreet Festival is back and promises to deliver family fun and entertainment this Saturday, Aug. 14 at 208 S.W. Railroad Street.
The festival will kick off at 9 a.m. and will feature a car and bike shows, inflatables, line dancing, food vendors, arts and crafts, face painting, a train ride for the kids, corn hole games and much more.
“That morning we’re going to start with some gospel,” said Felix Herring, Festival chairman “As we go into the afternoon Bill Willets with Jolly Mon Jams is going to be playing the steel drums for us. He’s going to do the two-hour show.”
Herring said they will have the band After Dark playing Gospel, Southern Soul and R&B music from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We’ll also have some gospel rap and then we’re gonna close with Project 919 GoGo band.”
Backstreet Festival is a tradition that started in 1999, however, the festival’s roots date back to 1935 — a time when hot dogs and hamburgers sold for 5¢ and the mainstay of the town’s economy depended on tobacco, cattle, and swine.
Back Street was a place for everybody to come together and just kind of mingle and have fun. It all started with a vision to bring back a special place in the history of Wallace. Back Street is also known as Boney Street.
“The reason we call it Back Street is because it’s the backside of Front Street, which is now Main Street, and years ago the two streets worked kind of hand in hand,” said Herring. “The difference was that the majority of the merchants on Back Street were black and the majority of the merchants on Main Street were white.”
According to Herring, people came from all over the county. Back Street was the gathering place. He said he has many fond memories growing up.
“Back Street gave Black people a place for community. The men could get their hair done, you get something to eat, shoot pool and drink beer,” said Herring. “We had a theater called Bank Theater right across the railroad tracks from Bony Street. We had a pool hall named Little Harlem. Back in the 70s on a Friday evening, it was hard for you to walk around.”
Herring said the festival name was to honor the feeling of community he felt growing up.
“Kind of like trying to bring that back, that feeling of home and being united, that kind of thing,” said Herring. “Any downtown that you go to, you always look forward to what’s going on, but that’s missing. So hopefully we can get some traffic going again and get those buildings occupied and get some more excitement.”
According to Herring, with the support of Tri-County Youth Services, Backstreet Festival provides help for troubled and neglected youth ages 9 to 21.
“This is one of the fundraisers that I do annually,” said Herring. “We help them with independent living skills, money management, and we provide a safe haven.”
The Backstreet Festival is a nonprofit event that provides an opportunity for Duplin County and surrounding areas to come together for a special celebration of the arts and diverse culture while fostering meaningful connections for all.