WARSAW — Awaken your taste buds as you enjoy a juicy burger and wings off the grill with the Backyard Buddies Grillin’ & Chillin’ Cook-off Contest hosted by the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, May 21 at the Veterans Park on Railroad Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Backyard Buddies is an event to get the community engaged. It will feature food trucks, concessions, music, and activities for the kids. Participants can enjoy flavorful burgers, and chicken wings off the grill or try their hand at the grilling competition.
“If you and your friends are ‘Backyard Grill Masters,’ you are welcome to try your hand at one of the top prizes offered by the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce during the Backyard Grillin’ and Chillin’ Contest,” said Carolyn Quinn with the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce.
“This is a community event, just a fun way to get together and show off your grilling talents,” said Quinn as she encourages community members to participate in the event.
According to Quinn, the cook-off has two categories, wings and burgers. The chicken wings and ground beef will be provided for the cooks, however, they will need to bring their cooking units, condiments, sauces, and rubs to prepare their masterful creations.
“We are offering this event to the community as a precursor to the SCA Steak Cook-off that will be held on Sept. 10,” said Quinn. “We will be using the same meat selection guidelines, as well as the judging format, turn in times, etc. This will allow our local cooks the opportunity to experience the feel of a championship cook-off.”
The difference is that as a community event the cook-off is not based on a point system.
“We offer cash and prizes,” said Quinn emphasizing the event offers fun and fellowship with other backyard cooks.
The deadline to register for the cook-off is May 16. Registration is required. The entry fee for the cook-off is $40 for each category or 75 for both categories. Cooking teams can stop by the Warsaw Chamber office for an application and contest rules.
“We have opened the Backyard Grillin’ Contest to the scouts’ troops in this area to be a part of the event to cook both savory and sweet items in Dutch ovens, to show off their cooking talents, and to offer those attending the opportunity to taste their extras in exchange of a donation to the Scouts,” she added.
Food trucks and home-based businesses that wish to set up during the event are welcomed. Contact the Chamber to complete the application email warsawchamber@townofwarsaw.com.