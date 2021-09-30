KENANSVILLE — Truth “bee” told, the Earth cannot survive without pollinators, which means we can’t either. Thanks to a local beekeeping class, Duplin kids are learning what all the buzz is about bees and how to save them.
In fact, seven of the nine youth who participated in the Duplin County Royal Court 4-H Bee Club class became certified beekeepers after completing the class and taking a two-part test.
“This is our first summer doing it because of COVID last year,” said Leslie Gosnell, DCRC 4-H Bee Club leader.
Gosnell started the bee club in 2019, and she hopes to offer the class every year.
“A lot of kids don’t know about it. So, when I started the club, I wanted to get them into getting certified,” Gosnell said.
During the class, students complete 20-24 hours of classwork where they learn everything about bees.
“(The class) starts with an introduction on bees and beekeeping and then we go into bee biology and bee life cycle, and it covers all that stuff,” Gosnell said. “In the end, there’s a 50-question written test that they take, and if they pass that test, then they do the practical test in the bee yard.
“If they pass both tests, then we submit that to the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association, and they become certified beekeepers,” Gosnell said. “The testing and certification part is actually through the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association.”
Youth in this class learn hands-on and practical skills, from extracting honey to inspecting beehives and identifying the type of bees, among other things, so when they get to the practical test, they just demonstrate what they’ve learned.
“They have to pinpoint the queen bee or signs that the queen bee is there because sometimes you can’t find her,” Gosnell said. “Students will be able to tell if a beehive is ready for winter or not and explain why.”
Lessons learned in class are practical things a beekeeper knows and can troubleshoot when a problem arises.
“The class is a very, very good foundational knowledge for everything you need to know about beekeeping,” said Gosnell. “I was very impressed they all passed the (written) test.”
In the state of North Carolina, there is no certification required to be a beekeeper, in fact, “anybody who wants to learn to do it can have bees and do it, Gosnell said. “But by being certified, these youngsters are going to have a really good starting knowledge to get them going if they have continued interest in it.”
Gosnell said that some parents who bring their kids to class are involved in beekeeping themselves, and their kids want to learn more about it.
“It’s good for them to know, even if they don’t ever decide to be full-time beekeepers on their own,” she said.
One of the benefits for any parent or beekeeper who brings their kids to the class is the knowledge that the kids know about bees, and they won’t be a danger or afraid of bees.
“I told the kids even if they didn’t want to test and be certified, doing the school is still good learning,” she said. “They will always have that good knowledge, and hopefully, they’ll take it on and continue to pass the word and save the bees.”
The youth who participated in the class varied in ages, ranging from some who are in elementary school to the oldest, who is a high school senior.
Gosnell is hoping to have the next class in June-July 2022. Parents can learn more about the different learning opportunities available for youth by visiting the Duplin Agricultural Extension Office or the Duplin 4-H Facebook page.