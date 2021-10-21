Deadlines to submit completed Q&A for Warsaw, Magnolia, and Greenevers is Friday, Oct. 22 by 5 p.m. Candidates wishing to participate can e-mail Q&A answers and a headshot to esellers@ncweeklies.com. Please limit your entries to a max of 600 words. Every attempt has been made to ensure fairness and give everyone a chance to participate. Check back next week for more responses.