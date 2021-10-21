BEULAVILLE — The municipal election for the Town of Beulaville has two commissioner seats with one incumbent on each ballot running uncontested as Delmas Highsmith and Gene Wickline have both filed to retain their seat.
Incumbent Hutch Jones has filed for re-election as Beulaville’s town mayor.
Q&A with Hutch Jones
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I attended East Duplin High, UNC-Chapel Hill and Appalachian State University. My wife and I established Tar Heel Human Services, P. C., a private healthcare business, in 2001. Our business provides behavioral health and speech therapy services. My two children attend East Duplin High and Beulaville Elementary. We attend Beulaville Presbyterian Church.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. As the incumbent Republican mayor of Beulaville, it was an easy decision to file for reelection due to the successes the Town has experienced during my first term. The Town has become financially solvent even with adversities caused by Hurricane Florence and the impacts of Covid-19. The Board and I work together to be very decisive in strengthening our fiscal status. We have achieved this through a great deal of conversation, working together and transparency.
Beulaville is as strong now as any other time in history. We have worked aggressively to pay off debt and make sound financial decisions. Town employees, Greater Beulaville Revitalization, Beulaville Beautification, Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce, East Duplin Christian Outreach, our local schools and local churches work cooperatively to support community efforts to make our town a great place to live, work and run a business.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. I prefer to use the term opportunities instead of issues. First and foremost, we must continue to take decisive short and long term approaches to keeping the Town solvent by balancing the budget and keeping in line with regional growth and scalability. A very close second opportunity is our infrastructure. Rural municipalities are required to provide and maintain water and sewer services, public safety, and road maintenance. Throughout my first term, we have talked openly about how to address the immediate and long term needs in these areas. Our residents, business community and visitors can see we work diligently and have focused our efforts for the greater good of the community. This is accomplished by continually reviewing, discussing, planning and considering what actions need to be taken. One month prior to taking office, the local National Spinning Plant closed and 153 employees lost their jobs. Although all the people did not live in Beulaville, they shopped, dined and bought in Beulaville. We must continue to find ways to bring jobs and industry to our town and eastern North Carolina.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. There is always room for improvement, I plan to continue working with the Town Board to continue with our current methods of operation. I believe unity, strong leadership from the Board and myself, and awareness of local, county, regional and federal funding opportunities will ensure continued success.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. My family believes in serving, giving back and paying forward by working together for the greater good. I support activities of the Greater Beulaville Revitalization Committee, Beulaville Beautification Committee, American Red Cross, East Duplin Christian Outreach, and Beulaville Area Chamber of Commerce. I have served on the NC Psychology Board, Cabin Lake Advisory Board, Chaired and participate in the Duplin County Municipal Association, Vidant Duplin Foundation Board, Duplin County Sheriff’s Ball Committee, and the Duplin County Foundation for Youth Advancement.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. The citizens of Beulaville should feel confident in voting for me based on the current status of the town and my leadership. If citizens have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to attend our regularly scheduled monthly meetings or contact me to discuss any opportunities that will ensure continued success for our town. I may be reached at 910.298.4647 or email hutch.jones@yahoo.com.