KENANSVILLE — The Blue, Brew & ‘Que Festival is back and set for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center.
Participants can enjoy a fun and relaxing day with bluegrass music, local craft beer, and mouth-watering barbeque prepared by some of the top local barbeque cooks, who will compete for the Best of the Best Barbecue and Best of the Best Sauce.
Participants will have the opportunity to sample the Best of the Best BBQ and sauce from the cooking teams starting at 11 a.m. According to the Duplin Events Center, participants can purchase a BBQ plate for $7 or a $5 sampling ticket for the Best of the Best competition and vote for their favorite. The chefs who qualify at the cooking contest will compete in the Whole Hog Barbecue Championship in October.
Participants 21 and older will receive an official Blue, Brew & ‘Que sampling glass and are welcome to purchase beer and wine sampling tickets.
The musical lineup for the festival kicks off at 11:45 a.m. with The Grass Strings hailing from the Tar Heel State. At 1 p.m., Alan Bibey & Grasstowne will showcase their music with their energetic performances, followed by 10-time IBMA Award winner Becky Buller Band at 2:30 p.m.
At 4 p.m. Tim White & Troublesome Hollow will take the stage with their dynamic bluegrass, and Americana sound, followed by the progressive bluegrass style of Seldom Scene at 5:40 p.m. Seldom Scene is known for their bluegrass versions of country, rock, and pop music.
For more information, visit www.bluebrewandque.com.