Lee Graham has lived a life devoted to service to others. His volunteer work as a high school student, service in the United States Coast Guard, and volunteer service with the Warsaw Fire Department, prove Graham to be the model American citizen.
For middle and high school, Graham attended James Kenan High School and graduated in 1997. "From there, I went straight to work on my father's farm full-time," explains Graham. During this season, Graham felt the pull of service tug at his heart in a new way. He enlisted in the Coast Guard and served for four years, starting in 1999.
Graham later transitioned to work for the Duplin County Sheriff's Office for six years as a K-9 handler and working on the Interstate Patrol Team. In 2008, Graham was approached by Mr. Billy Knowles of North Carolina Farm Bureau. As Graham and his wife, Amanda, began to grow their family, Graham felt compelled to make the career change that would lead him towards being an agency manager.
Graham has a wife, two young children, a full-time career, and service responsibilities to many other areas of the Warsaw community. Still, he has remained committed to serving through Fire Rescue since he was 16 years old. Warsaw Fire Chief, John Blackmore, has many stories of Lee's service through the years. "He begged to be on the team long before he was of age," Chief Blackmore explains. When Lee was old enough to participate, there was a rule that high school students had to return home at 9:00pm no matter what. "One night, on a fire call that went late, I had to send Lee home. He pouted and pouted until his parents called to ask if I would let him come back out!"
It is Graham's relentless spirit that equips him to be such an effective firefighter. "I have known Lee his entire life. I believe he has achieved the success he has in life because he sets goals and knows what to do to achieve them. In terms of education, I can see how James Sprunt has really helped Lee achieve all his goals," states Chief Blackmore. "Lee has had a lot of success. Would he be as successful today without all the education he has pursued? I don't think so."
Graham attended JSCC 1997-1999, taking courses in Basic Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice. When Graham returned from the Coast Guard, Graham added to his educational resume and served alongside Mr. Jimmy Tate on the JSCC Center for Leadership Development Board. Graham later would become the President of this Leadership Board. Throughout his time of fire service, Graham has continuously turned to JSCC for Continuing Education courses to renew specific certifications and grow his resume. "90% of my education has come from JSCC. I have spent a lot of well-spent time out there," explains Graham.
Upon reflection, Graham explains one of the most valuable courses he took at JSCC was the Leadership Development Course he completed before serving on the board. "JSCC shows people in the community that they really care. Dr. Carraway, the President of JSCC, has come out to visit our team of volunteers." Graham says that throughout the service industry careers he has held, he has always felt equipped. He thanks the James Sprunt community for supporting him in every educational endeavor along the way. "I was successful in my career at the Sheriff's office. I learned so much through my time at JSCC. The leadership courses I took on campus made a tremendous impact. Those skills helped me to advance into a management position at Farm Bureau in only three years, which is rare in our area." Graham explains the leadership courses equipped him to lead volunteers, which is difficult because the incentive to work has no pay attached.
Graham explains that JSCC really works with those in the service industry to ensure they are fully equipped, certified, and trained to perform their duties adequately. "Twenty years ago, it did not matter as much how trained you were. Today, if your volunteers are untrained, your ISO and insurance ratings are greatly affected. This ultimately affects the citizens of our community. We want to make sure that we are fully equipped to serve our community, and JSCC always works with us to get us the courses that we need." Graham highlights instructors such as Davis Powell, Matthew Barwick, and Scott Justice, who have provided innovative training at JSCC. The Warsaw Fire Department Insurance rating is one of the best in the county due to all the certifications each volunteer holds.
Graham's most recent work with JSCC has been with Mr. Davis Powell, who recently conducted a Water Rescue Certification course. "When we call and express our needs, JSCC instructors find a way to make it work." Courses like Water Rescue have not typically been offered in Duplin County. "Hurricanes like Florence have exposed rescue workers to new challenges we would never have expected. I'm thankful for instructors like Davis thinking outside the box and providing courses that keep up prepared for any type of natural disaster."
Graham encourages students of all ages to consider JSCC as a place to build their future. "If you want to be somewhere where the instructors and administrators truly care about your future, I think James Sprunt is second to none. James Sprunt is full of people who really treat you like family."
JSCC is thankful for all our Duplin County first responders. We are exceptionally proud of Lee Graham for all his accomplishments as we continue to partner with him in education throughout his future. For more information, please contact ppowell@jamessprunt.edu or (910) 275-6206 for more information on JSCC’s Fire Service course offerings.
