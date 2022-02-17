At left, it was a sold-out show at the Duplin County Events Center last Saturday, Feb. 12. The Bulls, Barrels, and Broncs rodeo show has been coming to Kenansville since 2017. Riders from all over the country participate in the show and they consider themselves like a big rodeo family when they get together for shows. The show featured bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and the main attraction, bull riding.
Lauren Branch
Teegan Peterson is a three-year competitive bull rider.
Kylee Campbell rode the flag around the arena to mark the beginning of the Bulls, Barrels, and Broncs rodeo show at the Duplin County Events Center.
The Bulls, Barrels, and Broncs rodeo showcased about 70 participants in this year’s rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Duplin County Events Center.
Photos by Lauren Branch
The rodeo show brought riders from all over North Carolina and places as far as Ohio and Tennessee.
The show featured bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and the main attraction, bull riding.
Revenge Roughstock Company provides the bulls for the event, and the judges draw the names of the riders to see who will be matched with each bull.
KENANSVILLE — Revenge Roughstock Company returned to Kenansville with its Bulls, Barrels, and Broncs rodeo show on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 at the Duplin County Events Center.
Riders from all over the country participated in the show.
“It’s an adrenaline rush you can’t find anywhere else in the world,” said Teegan Peterson, a three-year competitive bull rider. He shared that riders consider themselves a big rodeo family when they get together and he loves the sense of community.
“Everyone around the arena is a brother or sister. If you ever need help, they’re always around to help you out,” Peterson said.
According to the promoter, Martin Towery, they had about 70 participants in this year’s rodeo. The show featured bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and the main attraction, bull riding.
Wild Bill kept the crowds cheering, and gave away free t-shirts while kids enjoyed playing a shovel racing game.
Revenge Roughstock provided the bulls for the rodeo, and the judges drew the names of the riders to match each one with a bull. Some bulls are known to be harder to ride than others, but the riders never know what they are going to get.
“It’s kind of a luck of the draw kind of thing whether or not you are going to get on the best bull there or potentially maybe even one of the worst ones you can get,” said Towery. “Sometimes that might just mean that one of the bulls is meaner than the rest of them or it could be harder to ride.
Riders are scored using a points system allowing them to win cash prizes. On average four to five people can go home as champions. Riders as young as high school students can participate in the event, although kids can learn the skills needed to ride as young as 5 years old.
“Training bulls, it’s kind of genetics, either they have it in them or they don’t,” said Towery.