Calypso honors fallen heroes with Wreaths Across America ceremony

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Tonight northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and extremely rough waters becoming Southeast Thursday 25 to
35 kt, then Southwest to West 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt
Friday and Friday night. Seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
CALYPSO — Local citizens gathered to honor military service on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Calypso cemetery with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths were placed to represent each branch of the military and one for POW’s and MIA’s.
NC General Assembly Representative Jimmy Dixon shared the history of Wreaths Across America and complimented the presence of young people in the audience.
“You can hear all kind of cynicism about America and the world, but I choose to look at the positive side,” Dixon said. “If we do what we are supposed to do in the motto of this organization–to remember, honor, and teach future generations–America will continue to be great.”
Representative Dixon then read the names of over 40 veterans honored in Calypso that day. A bugler played taps and additional wreaths were distributed to those who purchased them for particular headstones. Local boy scouts handed out toy soldiers and miniature flags to remind all present to pray for active duty military and veterans. Wreaths were also placed at the Faison cemetery later that day.
Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization dedicated to remembering, honoring, and teaching about the service and sacrifice of our veterans and families. Volunteers lay wreaths on veterans’ graves around the country every year on the second or third Saturday of December in over 1,200 locations across America and several locations overseas.
Their efforts began in 1992 when Worchester Wreath Company of Maine donated a surplus of wreaths to an older forgotten section of the Arlington National Cemetery.
Volunteers helped transport, decorate, and place the wreaths on the graves, and they continued to do so quietly until 2005. In that year, a photo of adorned Arlington stones covered in snow went viral, and people joined the cause and expanded it across the nation.