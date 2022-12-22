Calypso honors fallen heroes with Wreaths Across America ceremony

 Rebecca J. Whitman

CALYPSO — Local citizens gathered to honor military service on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Calypso cemetery with Wreaths Across America. Wreaths were placed to represent each branch of the military and one for POW’s and MIA’s.

NC General Assembly Representative Jimmy Dixon shared the history of Wreaths Across America and complimented the presence of young people in the audience.