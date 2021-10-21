CALYPSO — The town of Calypso has five commissioner seats and five candidates running. Debbie Jones, Brandon Nunn, Marty Taylor, Joanne Wilson and Rubylene “Ruby” Lambert, who is currently serving as Calypso’s Mayor, have all thrown their hat for a commissioner spot.
Ryan Cox has filed for Calypso’s mayoral seat and there are no contenders.
Q & A with Debbie Jones
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I have lived in Calypso all my life, and am a proud graduate of North Duplin High School, as are my daughters, and my grandchildren are either currently attending, or recently graduated from North Duplin Jr/Sr High School.
I have also earned degrees from Wayne Community College and Lenoir Community College. Having been employed by Mt. Olive Pickle Company for 23 years, I have now been retired for 10 years.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. If elected, this will be my third term serving the Town of Calypso and its citizens. During my four-years of service, I’ve witnessed accomplishments for the betterment of our town, but there are issues that still need to be addressed.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. Some of the issues I see facing Calypso are how to best position and prepare our town for future I-795. I-795 can be a boon for Calypso if we have amenities, land and infrastructure to offer potential business owners and their businesses.
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. With Calypso being a crossroads community, our tax base is small, so we will need new ways to increase our tax base and learn how best to attain assistance from various local and governmental entities, and I believe that this will require a concerted joint effort between business leaders, county leaders, and state leaders.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. Volunteerism has been important to me for years. In past years I have volunteered as part of the Mt. Olive Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, serving as one of its members, and president.
I was a member of the Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce serving as one of its board members, and as chairman.
I have served as a board member, director and president of Mount Olive’s Waylin Area Foundation.
I have served on the Welcoming Committee for the Town of Mount Olive
Been a past member of the board for Carolina East Home Health and Hospice
Been a past member of the Duplin County Planning Board, founded and served as chairman of the committee that completely renovated Albritton Park in Calypso.
Having been a member of Calypso Presbyterian Church for over 30 years, I have served in many capacities--from being a Sunday school teacher, pulpit committee member and choir member, to session member and clerk of session.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. Being a resident of Calypso for all of my life has helped to make me who I am today. I have witnessed community pride, struggles and happy times from and for the citizens of Calypso.
With the help and assistance of current and former town board members and some citizens of Calypso, I have been able to get the Town of Calypso a webpage and a Facebook page, have installed an electronic message board at our Town Hall, and have completed an expansion of the Maplewood Cemetery in Calypso. This expansion added over 500 plots to Maplewood. Something I am very proud of. Before this expansion, there were no plots available to purchase for the Town of Calypso citizens.
I only want to help make Calypso a great place to live, work and enhance family lives.
Q & A with Ryan Cox
Q. Tell us about yourself: Where are you from? What is your line of work? How long have you lived in the town for which you are running?
A. I grew up in Upstate South Carolina and enlisted in the US Air Force not long after graduating high school. I spent six years in the USAF as a Utilities Systems Journeyman deploying twice to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. My wife grew up in Calypso and we moved into town in 2018 and built a house. I am the president of Insight Planning & Development, which is a planning and community development consulting firm based in Wilmington.
Q. Why have you decided to run for this position in your municipality?
A. I was elected to the board initially by write-in vote in 2019 and decided to serve. We have been very fortunate to have had a board that cares about the town and the citizens. The board has worked very well together and tried to leave the town better than how they found it. Mayor Lambert decided she would not be running for re-election this cycle and after talking with my wife I decided that I would run for mayor.
Q. What are the biggest issues facing your town?
A. The top five issues that Calypso is facing in priority are as follows:
- Economic development
- Future I-795
- Infrastructure (water, sewer, roads)
- Outdated ordinances and plans
- Declining population
Q. How, specifically, do you believe these can be addressed?
A. All the issues I have identified above are intertwined. Calypso has lost several businesses in the last 5-10 years with a 50% replacement rate. The town owns the water and sewer system; however, we are dependent on the Town of Mt. Olive for sewer treatment. Their treatment plant is currently at maximum capacity which has a direct effect on Calypso’s ability to add additional businesses and residents on the system. The declining population of Calypso further affects our ability to receive grants such as the Powell Bill grant which is 75% based on population. The I-40 Connector/Highway 117 is being upgraded to interstate standards (future I-795) which will have a lasting affect on Calypso. Calypso is at a proverbial crossroads having two options. The first option is to embrace the potential for growth and expansion and strategically plan for it or the second option is to resist the growth and expansion and be a pass-through town allowing for haphazard development. Strategic planning with meaningful input from the citizens – both in town and in the ETJ – Planning Board, and Town Board should be a priority for the next board in addressing these issues.
Q. Have you ever spent time volunteering, if so, how?
A. I adopted the USAF Core Values when I enlisted, and they have become part of the fabric of who I am today. The USAF Core Values are Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. I am a member of several professional organizations where I volunteer my time, a member of the American Legion Mt. Olive Post 103, and the Calypso Volunteer Fire Department. Calypso VFD is where I volunteer most of my time, however. Most Tuesday nights you can find me at Calypso VFD training with my fellow volunteer firefighters. I really enjoy the comradery and friendships that have come out of being on the fire department. We joke around and try to have fun but when that whistle goes off, we all know we have a job to do. That job is typically a neighbor, friend, or family member having a very bad day and we are there to do everything within our power to help them whether it is a vehicle accident, fire, or assisting on a medical emergency. That is the very definition of Service before Self.
Q. Why should people vote for you?
A. I appreciate every vote and believe I can provide good and sound leadership to the Town of Calypso. I believe the Town of Calypso is a great place to live and raise a family. I want to see the town continue to flourish for future generations.