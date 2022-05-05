WALLACE — The threat of rain did not damper the turnout for the 2022 Carolina Strawberry Festival in downtown Wallace Saturday. Dinosaurs took over the train tracks and put on live shows throughout the event. Vendors filled the streets from the Train Depot to Main, and over three city blocks were closed for the event. Area businesses were slammed with festival guests both Friday and Saturday.
While some events started Friday night, the majority of the live events, vendors, and shops started at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Local shops hung red and strawberry balloons outside their doors to pull traffic into their businesses.
Many of the vendor tents were actually informational or charitable organizations. There were campaigns for Duplin County Sheriff, blood pressure checks from UNC Health, steak dinner raffles from local volunteer organization Friends of the Arts, and child seat raffles from the Duplin County Partnership For Children. Regional groups such as the Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity and the Rockfish Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) were also represented. Festival guests had the opportunity to write thank you notes to deployed military service members at the DAR tent.
“We honor the ones that served our country as well as the ones that currently serve,” said Susan Corliss-Bland, who is a DAR member.
Merchandise vendors came from all over the state when the festival became an available venue. Artists from Lumberton brought authentic Native American beadwork, blankets, and leather bags. Other vendors sold baskets made in Uganda, pet products from Wilmington, custom shirts from all over eastern NC, and more. Duplin County vendors sold handmade wooden bowls, stained glass, herbal teas, local honey, and more. Recognized brands were also represented from as far away as Raleigh.
Food vendors carried the expected fair fare of deep fried sweets, funnel cakes, gyros, and every other imaginable food on a stick. There was strawberry flavored coffee, homemade strawberry ice cream, strawberry butter, strawberry smoothies, and more. Hollowed out pineapples filled with smoothies of fresh fruit were a sell-out favorite. Fresh strawberry shortcake at Burney’s kept lines running out the door. Special discounts on their croissants kept people coming back as well.
Activities spread throughout the festival included live dinosaur shows, face painting, carnival rides, dance performances, pageantry, and live music.
Strawberries could be found throughout the vendors from beaded strawberry earrings to dried strawberry tea. A live strawberry mascot waved at guests and took pictures with many people lined up to see him. Strawberries were sold by flats and crates along with strawberry jam, butter, smoothies, and homemade ice cream. Cottle Farms gave away free strawberry coloring books. The Wallace-Rose Hill Future Farmers of America gave away free strawberry plants. The festival booth sold out of all 400 of their exclusive Art of Hope Strawberry Festival t-shirts.
“We expected 20,000 people,” local artists, Hope Smith said. “I think we have met and exceeded that.” Smith has painted the t-shirt design for all 11 years Wallace had the festival. Her work is highly prized, and many people look forward to purchasing the new year’s design at the Strawberry Festival.
Both the live vendors and the area shops closed around 6 p.m. and activity migrated to the stage area behind the train depot for the last live bands and award presentations to the festival sponsors. Eastern NC cover band, Riggsbee Road, opened with a full set of country covers from 6-7:30.
Then Carolina Strawberry Festival Chairwoman, Marlane Carcopo, and other committee members distributed gifts to all the sponsors. This year’s winners of the Strawberry Princess Pageant were presented. Then, in a double surprise announcement, Carcopo retired from chairing the festival event. She passed the baton to Tasha Herring Reed and gave her a special charm from her bracelet. At that point, Alan Wells presented Carcopo with a pearl bracelet to honor her service with two charms: a strawberry and a crown that read “Queen Marlane, strawberry fields forever.” Alan Wells said of Carcopo that “we couldn’t have done it all these years without you.” Wells went on to encapsulate this year’s turnout. “We’ve had the most vendors we’ve ever had, and the bands we’ve had, Liquid Pleasure, Riggsbee Road, and Yacht Rock Schooner, have been the best ever. We said on our shirts this year that a small town is like a big family, and that’s what we are: a family. Wallace is the best small town.”
Following this heartfelt tribute, Yacht Rock Schooner came forward to play. Festival guests danced the night away to their 70’s-80’s rock covers.
The Carolina Strawberry Festival is a 501 © 3 non-profit organization that has helped to support many school projects as well as exhibits at the train depot and fund the music system that plays throughout downtown. Volunteers from the town as well as local businesses help organize and serve throughout the event.
Former Chairwoman, Marlane Carcopo, reminded festival guests of the importance of this volunteer help when she passed her role to Reed.
“It takes many volunteers to make a festival like this come about,” she said. “If any of you are interested, please come forward. Tasha is going to need all the help she can get.” Interested volunteers can find out more information on the festival website at: https://www.carolinastrawberryfestival.com/