KENANSVILLE — Aug. 3, 2021, will mark a special milestone as we reach 100 years of Agriculture Aviation and remember pioneers such as US Army pilot John Macready, who made the first aerial application during an experimental flight on a Curtiss JN-6 “Super Jenny,” in 1921.
The development of the Huff-Daland Duster “Puffer,” in 1923 ushered a new era in the Agriculture Aviation field leading to decades of innovative developments.
“This year being the 100th anniversary of Aerial Application is a big milestone. From the initial applications of pesticides 100 years ago to the technology that is in today’s aircraft is unbelievable,” said Mike Rivenbark, owner of Moore’s Aerial Applicators .
“The airplanes built today are safer, faster, and able to cover more acres per hour than ever before.”
While the sight of a crop duster flying a few feet off the ground, spraying a crop field while dodging power lines is not unusual, the concept of the daredevil flying it has evolved into much more as aerial application became a specialized field in agriculture. Ag pilots receive extensive agricultural aviation training and must earn a private pilot license, a commercial rating, and a tail-wheel airplane endorsement before they can become a crop duster. They learn about safe pesticide use and entomology among several other aspects like the use of sophisticated GPS systems and spraying tools.
“The disbursal systems allow for exact placement of the products being applied and also a variable rate of product which allows us to apply only the amount of pesticide needed, so we are not applying too much or too little product,” said Rivenbark. “There are quite a few benefits to aerial application, the biggest being timing, an airplane applying crop protection pesticides can cover more acres in a shorter period of time than by ground applications,” Rivenbark. “It also has no damage to the crop, no soil compaction and when there has been a lot of rain, sometimes is impossible for a ground sprayer to get into the fields.”
For Rivenbark, the most rewarding part of being a crop duster is the satisfaction of helping his customers.
“We are able to increase the yields and profits to the farmer by combating disease and insect damage to crops,” said Rivenbark.
As for the future, with the advent of precision agriculture and the ongoing developments in technology paired with new educational opportunities in the field the future seems nothing but promising.