This year the Charity School Alumni Association scholarship recipients are Alexus Chasten and Maya Pointer. The Charity School Alumni Association takes pride in supporting the youth and their aspirations with the annual scholarship awards.
Alexus Monique Chasten is a Wallace-Rose Hill High graduate.
Chasten will attend East Carolina University in the fall of 2021 to major in nursing.
Maya Pointer is a Leesville Road High graduate.
Pointer will attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall of 2021 to major in psychology.