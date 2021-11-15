WALLACE — The year was 1986. President Ronald Reagan was serving his second term, a gallon of gas was about 85 cents, one of the top news stories of the year was the explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger just 73 seconds after lift-off, and the number one movie at the box office was “Top Gun.” The population of Wallace was about 900 people fewer than it is today, and Wallace Mayor Charley Farrior began his life in public service as an appointed member of the town council.
On Tuesday night, Nov 10, Farrior led his final council meeting before he hands over the gavel to newly-elected mayor Jason Wells in December. Farrior announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election in November.
“My term on the board began in 1986,” Farrior said at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting. “Earl Whitaker, who was mayor, got sick and passed away. Councilman Arnold Duncan was appointed mayor, and there was an empty seat on the council to fill. The council decided to ask me if I was interested in serving, and after a night of thinking about it and talking with my dad, I told them I would like to serve. Thirty-five years later, here we are.”
Farrior’s father was also mayor from 1970 to 1979, and he said remembered wondering at the time why anyone would want the job since so much of it involves phone calls and meetings with constituents who want something done. Love of community trumped the hassles, however, and the younger Farrior decided to take the position that was offered to him in a phone call from the late Councilman N.H. Carter.
An occasionally emotional Farrior spent several minutes at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting reminiscing about his time on the council and as mayor, and giving thanks for his family, friends and town leaders and staff who supported him along the way.
As several members of his family filed into the council chambers, Farrior choked up for a moment and then laughed, “If my family would stop coming in, I could probably get through this easier.”
Farrior said his time on the council in the late 1980s involved a lot of learning, and dealing with some difficult issues ranging from sewer system problems, to the purchase of a fire truck for $97,000 “which I thought was an astronomical amount of money,” and even an illegal price-fixing scheme that involved several businesses that had yearly contracts for cleaning police uniforms.
“We fixed that,” he said.
In the early 1990s, “with the help of a lot of influential men in town” a bond issue was passed that divided between $3 and $4 million between upgrading the sewage treatment plant and paving about 70 percent of the streets in town.
In 1993, at a League of Municipalities Convention, Farrior and his wife Harriett Farrior met some people who helped with ideas of downtown Wallace revitalization, and the Wallace Revitalization Association, or WRA, was formed.
Due to the work of the WRA, “there were times when every building downtown was occupied,” Farrior said.
He mentioned challenging times, as well, such as the closing of the Steveco Knit plant in 1998 and the loss for more than 800 jobs, the immense flooding in the area from Hurricane Floyd in 1999, the recession of 2008 and the huge arson fire of 2010 which led to the loss of the old Super 10 building on Main Street.
Then in 2018 Hurricane Florence dumped rains on the area for three days and “it was Hurricane Floyd times 100,” Farrior said of the resulting flooding.
Difficult times, however, also led to opportunities and the Steveco Knit plant was given to the town along with the sewage treatment plant and permits that allowed the town to become a source of water for the entire region.
The development of the upscale River Landing community, outside of town, by the Murphy family was also mentioned as one of the highlights of his career.
“River Landing has truly been an asset to our town,” Farrior said. “It’s brought so many folks to our community.”
The return of the Carolina Strawberry Festival in 2011, and the purchase of the Boney Mill Pond property in 2014 were also mentioned as highlights. Plans are now being made for the 2022 edition of the Strawberry Festival, and the Boney Mill Pond property is currently being developed into a regional park as part of a multi-year plan
“One person didn’t do any of this stuff,” Farrior said. “We did it together. We did it with the board, with our staff, and with our citizens’ help. I’m so proud of what we have accomplished over the years. We did everything that we could. Did we accomplish everything that we wanted to do? Absolutely not, but we did do what we could afford. What a journey this has been for me. And I truly am excited about where Wallace is at this moment.”
Farrior thanked his family and friends for their support, and especially singled out Harriett.
“She has supported me in every way possible,” he said. “She has celebrated with me and this community in times of triumph. She has been here to comfort and support me when the day was mighty tough... She has worked diligently on projects that would make our town a better place, and she has loved every minute of it. She is the total package and has been the best First Lady that any town could ask for.”