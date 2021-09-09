CHINQUAPIN — Chinquapin residents held a Community Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Pickett Bay in Chinquapin.
Participants enjoyed fellowship, free food, a parade, and a bouncy house for the children. According to Tammy Pridgen, of Chinquapin, this was Pickett Bay’s very first community event and parade.
“It was something that we just decided to do because Chinquapin Pickett Bay had never had a parade nor a Community Fun Day,” said Pridgen.
“It was a vision that my brother Tyrone Pickett wanted,” she added
According to Pridgen, her brother wanted to host an event that would bring everyone together, and allow for everyone to have a good time.
The free event was a big happy get-together, she said.
“It was a huge success,” said Pridgen. “We are already planning the next one for 2022 and all will be welcomed.”
