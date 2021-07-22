Congressman Greg Murphy visited Duplin County on July 13. The Congressman met with local business owners and participated in a mayors roundtable to discuss infrastructure repair and affordable housing among other topics. He is shown above with Bill and Susan Corone of Wallace.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Magnolia man charged with murder
- North Duplin High graduate named Youth of the Year
- Duplin County Board of Education appoints new chief communications officer for DCS
- Marriage licenses issued for Duplin County in June
- Rose Hill man comes to rescue of couple near Topsail Beach
- Former Sheriff Glenn Jernigan dies at 82
- Wreck at dangerous Mount Olive intersection
- Man convicted for breaking into Duplin Biomass plant sentenced to 10 years
- Ahead of the game with JSCC academic programs
- Fully vaccinated residents in Duplin account for 29% of population
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.