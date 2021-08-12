KENANSVILLE — Local officials met to discuss Duplin’s growing number of COVID-19 cases, vaccination rates, safety protocols, and even potential local mandates to mitigate the strain of the virus.
“Over the last several weeks, the county’s (vaccine) positivity rate has continued to increase,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Department director. “As of July 6, the rate was 3.3%, and we had 39 individuals in isolation — that means 39 positive individuals that we were following.”
In the last month, Duplin has seen a jump of 11.6% in test positivity rates, currently at 14.9% making it higher than the state rate of 10.6%. According to Simmons-Kornegay, last week the Health Department monitored 327 county residents for COVID-19. The department saw three deaths the first weekend in August, followed by 100 positive COVID-19 cases slated for interviews that week.
Duplin is among the NC counties with a high level of community transmission. According to health officials, the drastic increase of infections started pod-like in some areas and now is everywhere. The spike can be attributed to the higher viral load of Delta, along with people not wearing masks since the mandates started to be more relaxed.
“Delta is 200% more transmittable. This means that one person on average, can infect 6 to 10 people,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “If you have not been vaccinated, then it is encouraged to get vaccinated because you are at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19.”
According to Simmons-Kornegay, for every known case, there are potentially two and a half more cases. Currently, vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the pandemic.
“The COVID-19 vaccine can protect individuals against severe illness, future complications of covid hospitalizations, and potentially death,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
Despite people’s vaccine hesitancy, the Health Department in partnership with local organizations, churches, and local businesses, has been working on outreach efforts, including community events and clinics at agriculture and produce plants. Additionally, community-based health groups have been canvassing Duplin to provide vaccine education and increase vaccination numbers.
“There are different myths that folks have about the vaccine,” said Simmons-Kornegay. She believes once the vaccine gets FDA approval, more people will be less hesitant.
Currently, 17,915 out of 58,741 Duplin residents are fully vaccinated. Simmons-Kornegay pointed out that the state dashboard uses the total population for the calculations and when looking at the 30% for the vaccinated population to keep in mind that approximately 18,000 residents are between the ages of 0 and 18, many in the age bracket that does not qualify for vaccinations.
“I think it’s important to recognize that about 24% of our population is less than the age of 18,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “Only 9% are from the ages of 12 to 17 and 59% are 75 plus. Our older population is where a lot of our vaccines have been administered.”
Despite recent outbreaks, Duplin County has not seen a big change in vaccination numbers. The only increase they have seen, according to Simmons-Kornegay, is in school-age kids, ages 12 to 15, who were waiting on the Pfizer vaccine.
“Now that the information is out that we’re having a large spread throughout the county, why we haven’t got people reconsidering?” wonders Commissioner Dexter B. Edwards. “We want to make sure that people understand that COVID-19 is not gone. We’re not over it.”
Edwards urges people to weigh the value of getting the vaccine versus the risks.
“I know there’s a lot of questions out there, and I know from my standpoint, what I looked at, and this may be a bad statement, but I looked at what was the worst of the evils,” he said. “And even though there may be some things about the vaccine that I don’t know, based on the information I do know, there’s been a lot less suffering from the vaccine than it has from disease, and that’s the reason I wanted the vaccine. And I’ve had people tell me that it was a mistake, but at this given point, I’m proud that I got the vaccine.”
As officials voiced their concerns, the consensus was to bring awareness to the public to help everyone make an informed decision. Simmons-Kornegay said she felt masks help and encourages people to wear a mask even if they are vaccinated.
“In conjunction with what Chairman Edward said a few moments ago, in terms of why we’re doing this. Is it a prelude to mandates?” said Commissioner Wayne E. Branch. “I think it’s just an opportunity to share information. But, by the same token, if things continue to go south, as the leaders of the county all options are on the table. Because at the end of the day, we want to help do our part to preserve life. If we can get the shot or make sure everybody wears the mask, whatever it takes, but what I want to make certain of is that everybody is fully aware.”
According to health officials, the Health Department administered 52% of the first vaccine doses and 53% of the second doses in Duplin.
“I think it’s important to know how much the Health Department is doing and the staff who are doing it. Now we’re venturing into almost a good year and a half,” said Simmons-Kornegay. The staff is tired. Some are counting to their retirement day.”
As the meeting wrapped up, Commissioner Branch said they will have to make some tough decisions moving forward, but he felt everyone was more aware of the things that needed to be taken into consideration in the next few weeks as we navigate through the current outbreak.
“When you have an outbreak, it’s typically going to take two incubation periods, which is two 14-day periods from the increased spike that we’ve seen,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “It’s probably going to be the end of August, (beginning of) September before we see it change.”
Simmons-Kornegay said that due to the mask mandate expiring on July 31, unless people chose to wear a mask or to get vaccinated, we may not see much of a difference.
The Health Department hosts a vaccination clinic every week on Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 340 Seminary Street in Kenansville. Anyone 18 years and older receiving their 1st vaccine dose is eligible to receive a $100 Summer Cash Card. Anyone driving them is eligible to receive a $25 Summer Cash Card from the NC Department of Health and Human Services. Pre-registration is preferred for this event. Call 910-296-2130 opt 5.