Members of Charity School Alumni Association visited residents of local assisted living facilities in an initiative to recognize members of their community and provide them with something useful and desired. Implementation of this initiative began on March 23.
The first stop was Rosemary Rest Home Assisted Living. The alumni eagerly found their way to the assisted living facility where they were greeted by Tonya Edwards, RRHAL business manager. The alumni continued to Dayspring Assisted Living, where Sharmaine Owens, resident care director; Angela Eckeard, administrator, and Faye Henry, dietary manager, received the alumni with excitement.
The alumni’s next stop was the Wallace Gardens Assisted Living and were anxiously welcomed by Renee Hoxie, activity coordinator, and Janice Horrell, patient relations coordinator.
Although policy would not permit entrance to the facilities, the alumni gleefully gathered outside each establishment while an association member held a gift basket filled with gripper socks for each resident. Gripper socks are popular for men and women in assisted living and medical facilities because they help prevent slips and falls. A new pair of socks parallels hope and optimism.
Just a few days later, on March 26, Charity Alumni Association traveled to Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation facility and met with Tashi Pratt, medical records manager, who with the assistance of other personnel, carried several trays of food — something the residents desired, a luncheon for all to partake. The majority of the residents specifically requested a good home-cooked meal, and it was Charity Alumni Association’s goal to make this happen.
Lena Betha, Charity School Alumni Association president thanked all staff from each senior care facility and alumni members who were responsible for the success of this thoughtful project.
Betha invites anyone who was a student or teacher at Charity School to join the Charity Alumni Association and assist them by addressing the needs of Duplin County citizens. For more information, call 910- 381-0157.