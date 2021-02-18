HARRELLS — Victoria Davis was crowned Harrells Christian Academy’s Miss Crusader on Jan. 29.

She won the honor following a vote of her classmates.

She is the daughter of Sam and Julie Davis of Rose Hill and has been at HCA since first grade.

She attends Mt. Zion Baptist Church and is a member of the Beta Club and the Future Farmers of America. She plans to attend college in the fall.

