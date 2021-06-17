June 12 marked day 1,000 for the Warsaw Recovery Site, now a Charity Rebuild Center — a disaster relief ministry of the North Carolina Baptist on Mission.
Charity Rebuild Center has been working on homes damaged from Hurricane Florence under the leadership of Rev. Richard Weeks, director of Missions for the Eastern Baptist Association and site coordinator for the Charity Rebuild Center.
“Hurricane Florence relief and rebuild is still full throttle ahead two years and nine months later. We have been so blessed with people that have a passion to serve God and others. The churches and community continue to help provide in so many ways. It is truly Amazing to see all God has done and exciting to think about all He is going to do,” read a statement on the organization’s social media.
According to Melisa Brown, Services for the Aged director, Weeks has overseen the mobilization of more than 2,200 volunteers.
“Mr. Richard Weeks has a clear mission and it is evident as he serves as Director of Missions with the Eastern Baptist Association,” said Brown. “(He) responds to the damage left behind from hurricanes. Mr. Weeks, along with his wife, Tammy, serve the community with dedication, leadership, and a servant’s heart.”
Weeks received the 2020 Duplin County Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for service and dedication to the community and was awarded the Director of Volunteers Award. Due to pandemic restrictions the official recognition ceremony didn’t take place until June 8 and was held in conjunction with the 2021 recognition.