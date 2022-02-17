WALLACE- Jeralene Merritt, executive director for Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries Crisis Center announced last week a monetary gift of $2,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in need.
“DCOM is most grateful to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for this generous contribution. DCOM commends Food Lion for supporting our shared commitment to assist those who face food insecurity daily,” said Merritt.
Merritt said DCOM will use the donation to purchase food for the Feed Our Hungry Children and Backpack Ministry programs.
She noted that the nonprofit is very appreciative to the management and staff of Food Lion store #1550 in Wallace for their ongoing support and assistance with their ministry programs to help the community.
DCOM was established 2005 to assist individuals facing a crisis. They do this through partnerships with other agencies who support their efforts to enhance the quality of life in Duplin County.
According to Merritt, thanks to the Backpack Ministry approximately 150 students from food insecure homes in five Duplin County Schools are provided backpacks with nutritious food. Backpacks are also distributed during the summer.
In addition to the Backpack Ministry, DCOM has several pantries in Duplin County and provide residents with crisis intervention help, whether it is with utilities, prescriptions (no narcotics), help with transportation, assistance with rent, and give free diapers for children and adults.
Pantries
The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace. The food pantry is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Senior Pantry at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 314 E Church Street in Rose Hill. Serving Rose Hill and Magnolia the first and third Monday of the month. Call 910-285-6000 to be placed on the list.
Grace by Faith Pantry at Bethel Wesleyan Church, 2635 South NC Highway 11 in Rose Hill. This event takes place the first and third Friday of the month from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Additionally, the DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw, and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals, who are not able to visit the mobile pantry site, can call 910-285-6000 to request assistance.
For more information, visit www.dcom.org or call DCOM at 910-285-6000.