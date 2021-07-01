KENANSVILLE — Sonja Herring, lead administrative assistant for the Fifth Prosecutorial District was recognized for 25 years of service with the District Attorney’s Office on June 24.
District Attorney Ernie Lee presented Herring with the 25-year service award, which is a ring with the design of the Great Seal of the State of North Carolina.
Herring of Duplin County, has worked with the DA’s Office since December 1995 and has served as the lead administrative assistant for the entire Fifth Prosecutorial District, which includes Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties, since 2016.
“I had the pleasure of presenting Sonja with her 25-year service award,” said District Attorney Ernie Lee. Herring has vast experience working in all four counties of the district and is regarded as an outstanding public servant.