WALLACE — Imagine being a child who is confined to a wheelchair or walker, and approaching a typical playground found at most parks, schools and churches. Though they may look a lot of fun, the monkey bars, slides, carousels and swings were not made for you. The most fun you can have is to sit and watch other kids play.
It’s a scene that plays out often; however, a dream of a playground that allows all children, of all abilities, to have a place to play is starting to take shape in Wallace.
Parks and Recreation Director David Bizzell recently approached the Wallace Town Council and asked for a big financial commitment. He got it. After hearing his presentation, the council voted unanimously to set aside $75,000 in taxpayer money to help build an all-inclusive playground at Clement Park. It is a big budget item for a small town, but it is only about a fourth of the money needed to pay the $350,000 price tag of such a facility.
To pay for the rest, money will obviously have to come from other places, Bizzell said.
The idea of an all-inclusive playground was first floated at a kickoff luncheon at the Mad Boar Restaurant in November. At a presentation called “Level the Playing Field,” community leaders were given a first look at the plans for the park and costs were discussed. The reasons for taking on such a project became clear when parents of special needs children gave their testimonies of how their children could be helped by a playground with no barriers.
The House of Raeford FLOCK non-profit organization sponsored the kickoff luncheon, and the response was very positive, Bizzell said.
The needs are clear, he said. Not only does such a playground improve the quality of life of families with children with special needs, it improves the quality of life for everyone in the community.
Outside, physical activity is very healthy, and much needed when 20 percent of children with special needs are considered to be obese. 53 percent of children with special needs also report having a lack of friendships due to their inability to play with others.
In addition to the help that it brings for children with special needs, even able-bodied children are helped by such a playground by learning about diversity and understanding the needs of others different from them.
“By learning of these differences at an early age, children learn to be understanding and sensitive of other people’s differences,” Bizzell said. “Inclusive playgrounds help children exercise their minds and their bodies. Unstructured outdoor play encourages kids to learn to share, take turns and develop better use of all their senses.”
A large part of the expense of an all-inclusive playground is the ground itself. Where most playgrounds use crushed wood chip fibers around playground equipment to cushion falls, it is impossible for a child in a wheelchair to maneuver through that type of material. The proposed playground will have a solid rubber base that is more accessible to those with limited mobility, yet will still offer fall protection and help keep children from being hurt.
In addition to the base, the playground would include swings, slides and other play equipment that is specially designed for those who use wheelchairs, walkers and other assistive devices.
There’s nothing else like it close by, Bizzell said.
“There is one special needs swing in Clinton, and people have to travel just to use that one swing,” he said. “This playground will be big enough that people who search for it on a national registry app will see that Wallace has a playground where their kids can play, and they will travel to do it.”
The big need now is funding, and Bizzell said that is where he needs help from the larger community. He’s hoping that churches and businesses will consider either helping to sponsor the playground, or will hold fundraisers to bring the needed money to the table. Individuals or groups who have questions or who would like to help raise funds can learn more by calling the Wallace Parks and Recreation Department at 910-285-2905.
“I’m not a public speaker by any means,” Bizzell said, “but I’ll go talk to any group that will have us.”
Bizzell said he’s in talks with Special Needs Baseball of Duplin County, and the Wallace Friends of the Parks organizations to help raise funds as well.
“All children want to play, make friends, and have fun,” he said, “and we believe they should have that opportunity regardless of their differences and abilities.”
Events will be held to help bring in donations, like an upcoming magic show planned for March 19 in the Campbell Center at Clement Park, said Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Barrett Lovette.
Local business sponsors have paid the $1,500 price tag for the “Rock Star Magic of Chris and Neal” show, so no admission fee will be charged. However, attendees will be told about the playground and asked to consider making donations if they are financially able to.
“We didn’t want to charge admission because we want everyone to be able to attend who wants to,” Lovette said.
In addition to the magic show, fundraising pickleball and cornhole tournaments are also in the works. Pickleball courts have been added to the Campbell Center, and the relatively new sport, which is somewhat like tennis, is becoming more and more popular in the region.
To follow the developments of the all-inclusive playground, join the new Facebook group that was recently formed at facebook.com/groups/wallaceislevelingtheplayingfield.