Youth with the Duplin County 4-H Shooting Sports Club participated in the 2021 Eastern Regional and State 4-H Shooting Sports tournaments recently.
4-H students who participated in regionals and qualified for state are:
Emma Raynor — Air Pistol;Landin Raynor — Air Pistol;Allyson Hatcher — Air Pistol;Lena Rouse — Air Pistol;Alivia Weis — Air Pistol and Rifle T-Class;Miles Mobley — Recurve Archery and Compound Archery;Matthew Mobley — Recurve Archery Match and Hunter/Sportsman and CompoundArchery Match and Hunter/Sportsman;Connor Kennedy — Rifle T-class and Shotgun Trap;Hunter Martin — Compound Archer, Rifle T-Class, Rifle O-Class, and Shotgun Trap;Chance Marshburn — Shotgun Trap.
4-H students who competed at state are:
Allyson Hatcher, Alivia Weis, Lena Rouse, Mathew Mobley, Miles Mobley, Chance Marshburn, Connor Kennedy, and Hunter Martin.Miles Mobley won 1st place as an individual and overall in junior recurve.Matthew Mobley finished 2nd place as an individual and 3rd place overall in senior recurve hunter/sportsman archery.Hunter Martin received three top 10 placements.Matthew Mobley qualified for the State 4-H Archery Team on Saturday, Nov. 13 and he will shoot recurve at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Competition in Nebraska next June.