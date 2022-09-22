KENANSVILLE — Desi L. Campbell, a genealogist and author of the Duplin County African American Experience, a 251-page book and video documentary featuring Duplin’s history, recently presented a collection of African-American research documents to the Duplin County Register of Deeds in Kenansville.

“Mr. Campbell presented me with a book titled Duplin County The African American Experience, by Desi L. Campbell along with a family history on 12 families. He also gave me a list of African-American cemeteries he located here in Duplin County and other items pertaining to African Americans here in Duplin County. An obituary database/listing was also presented,” said Anita Marie Savage, the Duplin County Register of Deeds. “I am very gracious for Mr. Campbell’s generosity in providing the listed items to the Duplin County Register of Deeds office. The listed items will help/assist customers with genealogy research.”

