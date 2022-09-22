...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 10 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
From left to right, James Chasten Boykins, Glorious Chasten Boykins and James McGowan stand next to Anita Savage, Duplin County Register of Deeds during the presentation of research materials and a copy of Duplin County African American Experience by Desi L. Campbell.
A display featuring photographs of several African Americans who were honored for their significant contributions in the local African-American community at the Duplin County African American Heritage Festival.
Desi L. Campbell
KENANSVILLE — Desi L. Campbell, a genealogist and author of the Duplin County African American Experience, a 251-page book and video documentary featuring Duplin’s history, recently presented a collection of African-American research documents to the Duplin County Register of Deeds in Kenansville.
“Mr. Campbell presented me with a book titled Duplin County The African American Experience, by Desi L. Campbell along with a family history on 12 families. He also gave me a list of African-American cemeteries he located here in Duplin County and other items pertaining to African Americans here in Duplin County. An obituary database/listing was also presented,” said Anita Marie Savage, the Duplin County Register of Deeds. “I am very gracious for Mr. Campbell’s generosity in providing the listed items to the Duplin County Register of Deeds office. The listed items will help/assist customers with genealogy research.”
Savage added that all of the items are available and on display for the public to view.
Campbell’s book includes the history of several Duplin African-American families, information about the enslaved, Rosenwald schools, churches, cemeteries and several notable African-Americans.
Earlier this year, Campbell showcased his collection of artifacts during the Duplin County African-American Heritage Festival. Among the items featured were photographs of the Rosenwald schools. According to Campbell, there were 19 Rosenwald schools in Duplin County. The schools listed are: Beulaville School, Big Zion School, Chinquapin High School, Chinquapin Elementary, Branch School, Wallace School, Grady School, Cobb School, Faison School, Warsaw Elementary School, Kenansville School, Standford School, Rose Hill School, Island Creek School, Calypso School, Warsaw High School, Farrior School, E. E. Smith School, Little Creek School.
According to Campbell, family histories dating back to the early 1800s were on display, as well as photographs of over 70 churches and 63 African-American cemeteries.
During the presentation, the following persons were honored for their significant impact on the local African-American community: Willie W. Spearman (1916-2006), Carl Winfred Dobbins (1900-1978), Juanita Butler Boney (1910-2001), Lillian Farrior (1912-2000), Professor Richard Smith (1886-1967), Deacon Alex Brown (1913-2006), Carrie Tucker Batts (1904-2001), Ed Dudley Monk (1898-1999), Joseph Chesterfield Walters (1916-2001), Riddick Earl Wilkins (1922-2000), and Zettie Mae Brinson Williams (1929-2019).
“They went over and beyond within their jobs to better the community,” said Campbell about those who were honored.
On Oct. 3, the Duplin County African American Experience will host a zoom session with the descendants of Friday Pickett, who was born in the early 1800’s on the plantation of William R. Pickett in the Chinquapin township of Duplin County. The event is free and open to the public.