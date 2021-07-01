KENANSVILLE — Airports are a vital component of a healthy transportation system. Such is the case for the Duplin County Airport in Kenansville, which was recently approved by the North Carolina Board of Transportation for state funding totaling $90,000 for the design and bid of an airfield drainage system assessment.
Known for its 425 acres of land for public use and access, and its general aviation facility, the Duplin County Airport has been in operation since 1964. With such long history, it has been a mainstay for residents throughout the years and it’s now in need of repairs.
“This project is included in the DOT grant funding,” said George Futrelle, Duplin County Airport assistant county manager and airport director. “All of our projects are submitted through them. They rank projects based upon safety concerns. This project is 90% state-funded and 10% locally-funded. The grant does not include any construction. This is for the drainage system assessment, where an engineer will come out and survey what needs to be done and design a plan. Then, we place a bid for construction and will receive additional funding as needed for the construction costs.”
This project is specifically to address drainage structure repair. As Futrelle explained, the area has an underground drainage system in the infield. Drainage failures have occurred and created sinkholes. The engineer will have people take video footage of the piping to see where infiltration issues are. They will survey it to see what exactly is wrong and place the construction bid as mentioned previously.
“It was originally put in back in the 90s, so it’s due for it,” said Futrelle. “We are very fortunate to receive these state funds from the NC DOT-Division of Aviation. They are one of the smallest departments within the DOT, and we appreciate their ongoing support. It really is a relief to get aid from the state.”
Projects of this nature do take considerable time and planning. However, Futrelle expects things to get underway relatively soon.
“We hope to get the actual repairs underway sometime in the spring next year, if not sooner,” said Futrelle. “The engineers are already beginning to do their part in July. We are excited for all of this to get underway and keep our airport a top-notch facility.”