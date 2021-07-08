KENANSVILLE — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey visited the Warsaw and Chinquapin Fire departments on Wednesday, June 30 to honor firefighter Blake Phillips from WFD and Faison Fire Chief Lee Kennedy, and present more than $325,000 in grants to volunteer fire departments and rescue squads.

Both men were honored for life-saving actions they took during a house fire at 570 South, N.C. 50 Highway in Kenansville last January.

Phillips and Kennedy were the first to enter the burning house when they heard someone screaming for help. Upon entering the home, they discovered a man with disabilities on the floor, who was unable to walk and had attempted to crawl to escape the flames. They saved the man’s life by taking him out of the house and turning him over to Emergency Medical Services to be transported to the hospital. The man was treated for smoke inhalation and released from the hospital.

“First responders are heroes every day. But the SAVE Award goes to people who go above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and Brian and Lee did just that,” said Commissioner Causey. “They put their own safety and well-being on the line in order to save another man’s life and I am proud to honor them for their courage and commitment.”

During his visit, Commissioner Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, presented fire and rescue grants to 18 volunteer fire departments and rescue squads in need as follows:

Faison Fire and Rescue received $22,136.50, Fountaintown Fire Department received $5,075, Rose Hill Fire and Rescue received $25,064.03, Warsaw Fire Department received $13,589.53, Sarecta Fire Department received $14,013.01, Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire & EMS received $8,788.94, Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department received $13,931.50, Oak Wolfe Fire Department received $4,350.00, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department received $9,659.13, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department received $9,827.94, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department received, $21,328, Fountaintown Fire Department $25,938.16, Faison Fire and Rescue received $26,131, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire and Rescue received $10,362.55, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.$12,767.50, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department received $27,782.71, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department received $12,668.50, Kenansville Fire Department$18,075, Teachey Volunteer Fire received $29,156.25 and Turkey Volunteer Fire Department in Sampson County received $14,740.

