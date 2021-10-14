KENANSVILLE – More than 125 participants from 18 counties demonstrated their showmanship over a three-day period during the animal exhibits at the Duplin Livestock Regional Show on Sept. 21 at the Duplin Livestock Facility.
“Youth put a lot of money and time into these projects for months ahead of the show,” said Charmae Kendall, NC Cooperative Extension, Duplin County Center 4-H program assistant.
“To me, it is not only important for the champions to walk away with a prize, but for all of the youth to be awarded for their hard work,” said Kendall.
Over the next couple of weeks the families who participated in the Livestock Regional will be at the State Fair to show their prized animals.