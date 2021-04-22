Marriage Licenses issued by Anita Marie Savage, Register of Deeds of Duplin County for the month of March. This is the second installment.
Darian Lewis Moore, New Hanover, and Leann Mote Horne, Wallace;
David William Pate, Mt. Olive, and Amanda Lynn Beck, Mt. Olive;
Jose Manuel Hernandez, Seven Springs, and Zoila Julissa Lanza, Seven Springs;
Bruce Eddie Futrell, Magnolia, and Myra Cavenaugh Gray, Magnolia;
Timothy Jason West, Beulaville, and Britia Baker Cavenaugh, Beulaville;
Jose Ubence Guerrero Mejia, Rose Hill, and Leticia Acosta Meza, Rose Hill;
Colt Mcray Pierce, Beulaville, and Olivia Rose Hudson, Beulaville;
Tyler Andrew Paneto, New York, and Hannah Elizabeth Bianca Perry, Kenansville;
Nestor Saavedra Perez, Kenansville, and Bonnie Lynn Echeverria, Warsaw;
Samuel Zyheem Crumpler, Harrells, and Amberly Nicole Carroll, Harrells;
Lee Edward Davis, Mt. Olive, and Melinda Marie Vasquez, Mt. Olive;
Erasmo Rafael Fernandez Ledesma, Rose Hill, and Iveth Mercedes Matias Castillo, Rose Hill;
Donnie Lee Kennedy, Pink Hill, and Erika Lynn Farrior Gray, Pink Hill.