KENANSVILLE — The proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget was approved by the Duplin County Board of Commissioners and signed on June 21 and will be effective as of today.
The recommended budget was presented during the board of commissioners meeting on June 7. Davis H. Brinson, Duplin County Manager, said the FY 21-22 budget “seeks to ensure that the county’s financial standing remains strong and supports priorities consistent with Duplin County’s mission to promote the health, safety, economic security and quality of life” for its residents.
In the FY 21-22 budget message to the Board of Commissioners he states that the budget proposal “seeks to enhance the resources needed to adequately provide the broad array of programs and services” that Duplin County residents expect from the local government.
The proposed FY 21-22 general fund budget is $61,406,178 and is in balance with the tax rate of 0.715 cents per $100 of assessed valuation plus a 0.02 cents per $100 assessed valuation to be placed in a capital reserve fund for a total tax rate of 0.735 cents.
The appropriation from the fund balance of the General Fund is $2,929,787. According to the proposed budget, it is an accepted practice to show an appropriation from fund balance to balance the budget. This practice prevents unnecessary reduction of services available to Duplin County residents.
The amount budgeted from fund balance for FY 21-22 is $74,967 or 2.49% less than last fiscal year and it is a nominal decrease in comparison to the total budget, according to the proposed budget.
The value of real property in Duplin County increased 3.35% for FY 21-22. The valuation of all property in Duplin County, including, real, public service and vehicles is estimated to total $4,627,349,976. Projected sales tax revenues are estimated to increase significantly compared to previous years. FY 22 sales tax revenues are budgeted to reflect the increase in sales tax collections in FY 21, according to the report. The state revenues are budgeted at an increase mostly due to Health Department grants.
Also in the budget is the County’s new fire tax district in the Liberty Hall Tax District serviced by the Kenansville Fire Department with a proposed rate of .07. The Harrells Volunteer Fire Department (Franklin Fire District) requested a .02 cent increase, all other fire district tax rates remain unchanged.
Another highlight to the FY 21-22 budget, is an increase on the salary and benefits budgets, this is due to a 2% recommended cost of living adjustments, including mandatory increases to employer-paid retirement contributions.
The FY 21-22 budget includes two new budgeted positions in the general fund. One position was added for the Tax Administration Office to help manage an increased workload with the county now collecting taxes for seven municipalities and 20 fire tax districts.
Additionally, a full-time position was added at Cabin Lake Park due to increased park visitors.
The proposed budget includes an overall increase of $147,000 for FY 22 approved compensation increases, including a reclassification for E-911 Communications telecommunicator supervisors in order to combat salary compression between supervisors and telecommunicators.
Four vacant EMT Basic positions were reclassified to assistant shift supervisor paramedic positions in the Emergency Medical Services Department. A vacant administrative secretary IV position in the Sheriff’s Office budget was reclassified to a deputy sheriff I position in the Administrative and Support Services Section and a reclassification request was also approved for the accounting clerk position in the Aging/Nutrition Department. Additional increases include education raises for six employees and certification raises for employees in the Animal Services Department; Soil and Water Conservation District and the Tax Administration Office.
Health Insurance premiums for individual employee coverage increased $15.83 per employee monthly and is budgeted at $807.13. This increase is due a change in health insurance, as the county joined the North Carolina Health Insurance Pool. Joining NCHIP helps reduce health insurance costs by pooling costs with other local governments in addition to employee wellness programs.
The total FY 21-22 recommended budget for providing employee and retiree health insurance from the general fund is approximately $6.2 million.
Workers compensation insurance renewal is $327,427 which is a decrease of $60,057 over the premium paid in last fiscal year, according to the proposed budget. This is due to claims remaining relatively stable.
Among other changes in the FY 21-22 budget are funds to paint the exterior of the Kelly-Farrior House at the Cowan Museum of History and Science.
Contributions from the general fund to the Board of Education are recommended at $8,968,900. This figure is based on the funding formula of approximately $929 per student times the average daily membership of 9,652.
Current expenses and capital outlaw contributions to James Sprunt Community College increased $42,000 over last fiscal year’s budget. The contribution for JSSC current expenses increased and is budgeted at $1,894,200. The contribution for the college’s capital outlay remains at $250,000 to support regular maintenance and repairs.
In the general government budget funds were appropriated for new pavement at the Tax Administration Office’s parking lot and to purchase a tractor and bottom lift for the Maintenance department. The County Garage appropriated funds to purchase a service truck.
The Department of Social Services received funding to replace windows in their building as an ongoing project from 2021 and funds to purchase two vehicles.
The Economic Development Department will expend an additional $5,705 over last year’s budget due to salary increases.
Changes in FY 21-22 contributions are for funds going to the NC Forestry Service, to help manage forest resources and support wildfire suppression in the amount of $158,152. Also the contributions for Duplin County Airport operations are budgeted at $150,568 from the county’s general fund.
In public safety, the Sheriff’s Office has been allocated funds to purchase eight patrol vehicles and funds to service debt for new radios purchased in FY 2021. The jail has been allocated funds to purchase one skillet and a lawn mower. Emergency Medical Services will receive funds to purchase a new ambulance and a remount truck. Additionally, they will receive funds to cover lease payments for new defibrillators. The budget includes funding for eight EMS stations.
The Solid Waste and Landfill Department will use disposal enterprise funds to purchase one service truck, and annual replacement of roll off boxes for collection sites. The Public Transportation Department will use funds to purchase two new transit vans.
“The financial position of Duplin County is improving, yet we must remain ever vigilant to assure that we continue to deploy sound financial reasoning as we make future budgetary decisions,” said Brinson in his message to the Board of Commissioners. “This has been a remarkably difficult year as we had to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought with it many difficulties including budgetary challenges, overall economic impacts on our local economy, staffing difficulties and a collective fear for the health and well-being of our community. The unprecedented challenges brought forth by the pandemic necessitated that we alter the ways in which we provided services to our citizens. I am exceedingly proud of our county employees who rose to the occasion and showed a remarkable ability to cope with and overcome tough circumstances in the name of public service.”
Brinson concluded by thanking his team, department heads, county employees and members of the Board for their support in developing the FY 21-22 budget.
“It truly takes a team effort to craft such a complex spending plan that not only meets our current needs but also helps us put resources in place that support our future goals for our county government,” said Brinson. “We constantly strive to make our community a great place to work, farm, live, play and prosper.”