KENANSVILLE — Jessica Ruiz-Castro was recently honored as Duplin County Schools 2020-21 Grow Your Own (GYO) Minority Teachers Scholarship-loan recipient.
Ruiz-Castro is a 2021 graduate of North Duplin Jr./Sr. High School with plans to attend the University of Mount Olive in the fall to pursue a degree in Art Education. Upon completing the scholarship-loan criteria, Ruiz-Castro has the opportunity to receive a maximum of $20,000 ($5,000 each year) to pursue a degree in education with a commitment to come back to Duplin County Schools and teach.
“Tonight I have the pleasure of recognizing an amazing young lady who aspires to pursue a major in Art Education and come back to Duplin County Schools to be an art teacher,” said Daren Tyndall, Duplin County Schools executive director of Human Resources. “From the moment Jessica was introduced to the Grow Your Own committee and throughout the interview, her passion to serve and commitment to helping others was so very evident. She is an amazing person that has truly committed herself to caring for, supporting, and advocating for others. It is my honor, on behalf of the Duplin County Schools Board of Education, to recognize Jessica Ruiz-Castro as the 2020-21 recipient of the Duplin County GYO Minority Teachers Scholarship-loan.”
Editor’s Note: Contributed by Duplin County Public Schools.