KENANSVILLE — Duplin County Services for the Aged will be hosting a senior health fair Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lois Britt Building, on 165 Agriculture Drive, in Kenansville.
“Light refreshments will be provided along with a nutritious bagged lunch starting at noon,” said Melisa S. Brown, Duplin County Services for the Aged director. “In addition to a variety of screenings, senior participants can gather a wealth of information provided by community sponsors and other organizations.”
Participants will have access to blood pressure screenings, as well as glucose and cholesterol testing. Vaccination clinics for COVID-19 and the flu will also be available.
Educational resources will be provided by community sponsors and local organizations will be on site, including representatives from the Duplin County Veterans office, CapTelNC, Eastpointe, N.C. Cooperative Extension – Duplin (physical activity -bingo), North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Services for The Deaf and Hard of Hearing, N. C. Department of Insurance, Senior Health Insurance Information Program, N.C. Department of Insurance, Senior Medicare Patrol program, the Veterans Mobile Unit, and a representative with Legal Aid of North Carolina among others.
“A limited supply of essential groceries and fresh produce will be available for seniors,” said Brown. “Seniors must be present to participate in the screenings or to receive the essential groceries.”
Seniors who will need transportation assistance, must call the senior center to confirm ride availability no later than Friday, Sept. 17.
Registration is preferred; however, walk-ins are welcomed. To register for the event, call the senior center at 910-296-2140.