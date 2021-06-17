Jennifer Raynor of Wallace decided to try her luck on a Double Cash Doubler ticket and surprised herself with a $200,000 top prize.
“I’m still in shock,” she said. “But it feels good.”
Raynor purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Speedway on N.C. 41 South in Wallace.
Sitting in her car, Raynor scratched off her ticket. “As soon as I got to that winning number, I just stopped and sat there,” she recalled. “I re-read the instructions to make sure I was seeing it correctly, because I didn’t believe it!”
She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
“I’m going to take a vacation and pay off my house,” said Raynor.
Double Cash Doubler launched in April with six top prizes of $200,000. One remains to be won.